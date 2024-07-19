Recent Hoover Freedom Award winner joins Homewood High School as new JROTC instructor

× Expand Photo by Lauren H. Dowdle Retired Air Force Col. Chris Moulton was presented the 2024 Hoover Freedom Award at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, July 18, 2024, by the Hoover Veterans Committee.

Col. Chris Moulton has spent the past 16 years teaching students in the Junior ROTC program at Hoover City Schools, with the past six years at Hoover High. This year, he will be teaching at Homewood High School.

Colonel, deputy commander and teacher are only a few of the hats Moulton has worn during his decorated career, and he added Hoover's 2024 Freedom Award winner to that list in July.

Retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul Pocopanni, chairman of the Hoover Veterans Committee, presented Moulton with the Freedom Award. The committee considers an individual’s civilian work, what they’ve done in the community, how they have supported the country’s military and patriotic ideals, their connection to the Hoover community and their overall character.

“Col. Chris Moulton leads by example. He has had a wonderful effect on our community, our children and our country,” Pocopanni said. “He embodies all of the ideals and attributes of the Hoover Freedom Award. His sense of patriotism and professionalism is a model for all of us to emulate and is second to none.”

During his military career, Moulton did everything from flying combat missions and writing speeches for commanders to serving as an instructor and flight examiner for the United States Air Force. He has been stationed in countries such as Afghanistan, Iraq and the Balkans, with the goal of bettering the nations and communities.

While he has worn his uniform for 41 years and counting, he said he’s found even more fulfillment after his military retirement by becoming a teacher.

His students have gone on to become neonatal intensive care unit nurses, social workers, members of the military, emergency medical technicians, teachers and much more. From current to past students, Moulton said he’s thankful that he has been able to impact their lives.

“The future and our community’s future are going to be built on the quality of the good men and women we teach, develop and inspire. I’ve always felt privileged to be able to help inspire and bring along young adults,” Moulton said. “I’ve never taken it for granted, and that’s why this award means so much to me because it’s kind of a marker for what I’ve done dedicating myself to make sure our community has all of these men and women spread out serving.”