Homewood gymnast places third nationally at Eastern Championships

× Expand Photo courtesy of Chris Chapleau Screenshot

Homewood resident Maggie Chapleau recently earned national recognition with a podium finish at the USA Gymnastics Level 9 Eastern Championships in Savannah, Georgia.

The 14-year-old gymnast competed against some of the top Level 9 athletes from across the eastern United States after qualifying through regional competition.

At the championship meet, Chapleau placed third on vault in her age division, earning a spot on the podium and finishing among the nation’s top competitors in the event.

The Level 9 Eastern Championships is one of USA Gymnastics’ premier postseason competitions, bringing together athletes who advance through a rigorous qualification process at the regional level.

Chapleau’s achievement comes after years of training and progression in the sport. Gymnastics requires year-round commitment, with athletes spending extensive hours each week developing strength, technique and consistency across multiple events.

Her third-place finish on vault marks a significant accomplishment on the national stage and highlights the success of a Homewood athlete competing among the country’s best gymnasts in her age group.