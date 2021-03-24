Homewood Grown moves to Patriot Park

× Expand Staff photo. Formerly held at SoHo Square, this year’s Homewood Grown fundraiser will be at Patriot Park.

Homewood Grown

WHAT: Annual fundraiser for the Homewood City Schools Foundation

WHEN: 5:45 p.m. April 30; dinner starts at 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: Patriot Park

WEB: homewoodgrown.instagift.com

Homewood Grown is finally making its first appearance at Patriot Park on April 30.

In the past, the event was held annually at SoHo Square. Last year, the event was supposed to make its debut at Patriot Park, but it was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Homewood Grown is the largest fundraiser each year hosted by Homewood City Schools Foundation,” Events Committee Chair Ashley Berkery said. “It is so important to our Homewood community because we have structured it to where the money raised circles directly back to provide grants for our teachers and schools.”

Dinner from Happy Catering Company will be provided. The keynote speaker will be Alabama Supreme Court Justice Jay Mitchell, who is a Homewood High School alumnus and dad to four current Homewood students. The 2021 Teacher Impact Award winners will also be announced.

To accommodate social distancing, tables will be limited to six guests.

“We are excited to offer an outdoor event to our guests with safe protocols in place, all while raising money to support Homewood City Schools and our children,” Berkery said.

Tickets are $125 for individuals and $750 for a table of six. Those who purchased tickets to last year’s event will have their payments transferred to the 2021 event.

Visit homewoodgrown.instagift.com to purchase tickets.