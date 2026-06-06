Homewood Girl Scouts open library for residents at Pathways shelter

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Members of Girl Scout Troop 26020, made up of seventh graders from Homewood Middle School, celebrated the opening of a new library for residents of Pathways Home Women and Children’s Shelter during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 22.

The project, called Pathways Pages, was created as part of the scouts’ work toward earning their Silver Awards, the highest award available to Girl Scouts at the Cadette level.

During the ceremony, the scouts shared details about the project, discussed some of their favorite books and explained how residents could use the new library.

The initiative was the result of months of planning, fundraising and collaboration with community partners. As part of the project, the scouts learned how to select books for different ages and reading levels while also considering the importance of providing stories that both reflect readers’ experiences and introduce them to new perspectives.

The troop also spent time learning about the challenges faced by families experiencing housing instability and the role organizations such as Pathways Home play in supporting women and children.

Several community organizations and local businesses assisted with the project, including Cristina Castor, head of children’s services at the Homewood Public Library; Mary Liz Ingram, director of Trinity United Methodist Church’s Outreach Hub; Little Professor Bookshop; and Thank You Books.

To fund the library, the scouts organized bake sales at Homewood Park and the West Homewood Athletic Complex, receiving support from residents throughout the community.

The completed library provides Pathways Home residents with access to books and reading materials designed for children and families and creates a dedicated space for literacy within the shelter.

The ribbon cutting officially marked the opening of Pathways Pages and the culmination of the troop’s Silver Award project.