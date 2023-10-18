Homewood First Responders 5K set on Oct. 21

The Homewood First Responders 5K is scheduled to take place on Oct. 21 at 8 a.m. at Trak Shack.

The event aims to generate funds for both the Homewood Police Foundation and the Homewood Fire Department. The race is set to commence and conclude in the vicinity of the Trak Shak situated on 18th Street.

The route of the race will traverse through Downtown Homewood and the adjacent neighborhoods. The event will feature the presence of law enforcement officers, firefighters, police vehicles, fire trucks, and McGruff the Crime Dog.

Families are encouraged to participate with their children in what promises to be a morning filled with fun and heroism.

Registration fee is $30 and can be completed at runsignup.com.