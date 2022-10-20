Homewood First Responders 5K set for Saturday

The annual Homewood First Responders 5K, which raises funds for foundations for both the Homewood Police Department and Homewood Fire Department, is coming up this weekend.

The proceeds are split to support programs and needs of first responders. Needs can include continuing education and equipment, benevolence funds and more. These are needs not covered by the city’s budget.

The race provides residents and businesses the opportunity to give donations as well. The race begins Saturday, Oct. 22 at 8 a.m. in front of The Trak Shak, with a course that winds through the residential and commercial districts of downtown Homewood and Edgewood.

For more information or to participate, go to Run Sign Up and look for The Homewood First Responders 5K.