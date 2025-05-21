Homewood Fire now equipped with digital alerting

× Expand Illustration courtesy of city of Homewood Homewood fire vehicles are now equipped with a digital alerting system that sends electronic warnings directly to drivers through navigation apps and vehicle screens.

Every year, thousands of crashes happen between civilian vehicles and first responders. These collisions can be devastating, not just to the public, but to the emergency personnel risking their lives to help others. Up to 25% of firefighter deaths in the line of duty are caused by vehicle accidents. Many of these are preventable tragedies.

That’s why Fire Chief Brandon Broadhead is committed to doing everything possible to keep that number at zero in Homewood.

That includes outfitting all active Homewood fire response vehicles with the HASS digital alerting system. This system sends real-time alerts directly to drivers through navigation apps and vehicle infotainment systems, warning them that an emergency vehicle is approaching or nearby.

This added layer of awareness helps create a safer path for emergency vehicles, allowing them to reach their destinations faster and with less risk. It gives our firefighters and paramedics the space they need to do their jobs safely, quickly and without delay.

It notifies drivers when an emergency vehicle or roadside worker is nearby and reminds them to slow down and move over.

Studies show that digital alerting sent directly to drivers through navigation apps and vehicle screen can cut crash risk by 95%, compared to just relying on flashing lights or cones.

The plan is to also add the system to city of Homewood public works trucks to alert drivers before they approach job sites. Drivers will get a warning up to 30 seconds before reaching the zone, giving them time to adjust.

This system gives added protection to the people who risk their lives every day to protect ours.