Homewood Fire Department welcomes new crew members

Isaiah Perry, Ashton Sauder, Nicholas Collins, Cassian Fach, Joseph Francis, Ashton Freman, Antonio Peralta, Reginald Reynolds III.

The Homewood Fire Department welcomed eight new members to their crew in the last half of 2024.

The department publicly welcomed their new staff on social media in January.

New employees are listed below: