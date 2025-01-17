Homewood Fire Department welcomes new crew members

1 of 8
The Homewood Fire Department welcomed eight new members to their crew in the last half of 2024.
The department publicly welcomed their new staff on social media in January.
New employees are listed below:
- Isaiah Perry- Firefighter/EMT who joined the department in September 2024. Perry is assigned to Engine 2 on A Shift.
- Ashton Sauder- Firefighter/EMT who joined the department in September 2024. Sauder is assigned to Truck 4 on C Shift.
- Nicholas Collins- Firefighter/EMT Basic who joined the department in December 2024. Collins is assigned to Engine 3 on A Shift.
- Cassian Fach- Firefighter/EMT Basic who joined the department in December 2024. Fach is assigned to Engine 2 on B Shift.
- Joseph Francis- Firefighter who joined the department in December 2024. Francis is assigned to Engine 2 on C Shift.
- Ashton Freeman- Firefighter/EMT Basic who joined the department in December 2024. Freeman is assigned to Engine 1 on B Shift.
- Antonio Peralta- Firefighter who joined the department in December 2024. Peralta is assigned to Engine 1 on C Shift.
- Reginald Reynolds III- Firefighter who joined the department in December 2024. Reynolds is assigned to Engine 1 on A Shift.