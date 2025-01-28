Homewood Fire Department stats show 2024 as busy year

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Fire Department Homewood Fire Department The Homewood Fire Department has three fire stations that service the city.

The Homewood Fire Department had a busy year in 2024, responding to over 4,000 calls.

In total, the department answered 4,440 calls for the year. Thats an average of roughly 12 calls a day.

Of those calls, 85 calls directly reported a fire, including 24 inside a structure. There were also. 2,514 Emergency Medical Services calls

March was their busiest month, and the busiest time of day lands in the early lunch hour from 11 a.m. to noon.

The department's mission is to prevent the loss of life and property through fire suppression, emergency medical services and hazardous material operations. At full staff, they have 65 line personnel trained in a variety a specialties ranging from firefighting, emergency medical technician (basic and paramedic levels) and hazardous materials awareness and operations.

Many are also trained in Structural Collapse, Trench Rescue, Confined Space Rescue, Rope Rescue and Hazardous Materials Technician.

To learn more about the HFD, visit homewoodfd.org/wp/.