Homewood Fire Department investigates potential gas spill in Griffin Creek over weekend

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Fire Department The Homewood Fire Department investigated a potential gas spill into Griffin Creek in the area of Broadway on July 28.

Homewood Fire Department crews were busy on Sunday, responding to a potential gas spill at Griffin Creek.

Crews were in the area of Broadway looking to identify and isolate the source of the spill, and some nearby residents reported being able to smell gas form their homes.

HFD worked with the Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency and the Homewood Police Department on Sunday afternoon to address the problem, but they did not believe citizens were in danger at the time.

As of 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, the vapors were reported to be dissipating and the fire department believed it was safe to discontinue monitoring. The investigation into the source was passed to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management and Jefferson County.