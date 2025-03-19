Homewood Fire Department adds two new faces

× 1 of 2 Expand Illustration courtesy of Homewood Fire Department Brennen Oden joined the Homewood Fire Department in March 2025 as a Firefighter/EMT Basic. × 2 of 2 Expand Illustration courtesy of Homewood Fire Department Kirkland Smith joined the Homewood Fire Department in March 2025 as a Firefighter/EMT Basic. Prev Next

The Homewood Fire Department has hired two new crew members, Brennen Oden and Kirkland Smith.

Both men joined the department this month as Firefighter/EMT Basics.

Oden is assigned to Engine 1 on C Shift. His firefighting experience comes from his service in the Air Force, making this his first position with a civilian department. Kirkland, previously with Decatur Fire and Rescue, is assigned to Engine 1 on B Shift.