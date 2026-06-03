Homewood fire chief to lead workplace culture discussion at library

× Expand Image courtesy of Homewood Public Library

Homewood Public Library will host “Building a Culture Worth Belonging To” on Friday, June 12, from 1-2 p.m. in the Round Auditorium at 1721 Oxmoor Road.

The program, part of the library’s Professional Series, will feature Homewood Fire Chief Brandon Broadhead discussing how workplace culture is shaped by the daily attitudes and actions of employees rather than policies alone.

Broadhead will explore how individual behavior affects morale, trust and team performance and will offer practical ways participants can help create positive workplace environments where people feel valued, supported and connected to their work.

The free event is open to the public, though registration is requested to assist with attendance planning.

More information and registration are available at homewoodpubliclibrary.org/event/16076716.