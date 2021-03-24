Homewood Events

April 10

The Bell Center Cornhole Classic. 1 p.m. The Bell Center. Benefits The Bell Center, which is a nonprofit organization with programs for children up to age 3 who are at risk of developmental delays. Register at thebellcenter.org/events/cornhole-classic.

April 15-25

Virginia Samford Theatre presents “Plaza Suite.” This three-act comedy is by Neil Simon, and each act involves different characters but all set in Suite 719 of New York City’s Plaza Hotel. The two main characters in each act are played by the same two actors; the VST version will feature performances by the husband and wife team of Kelsey and Nick Crawford. Visit virginiasamfordtheatre.orgtickets.

April 17-18

Birmingham Botanical Gardens Spring Plant Sale. Shoppers will have the opportunity to choose from dozens of varieties of natives, ferns, perennials, herbs, tropicals, houseplants, trees and shrubs, which will be available via a new e-commerce website.

April 17

Hand in Paw Mutt Strutt. Virtual. Grab your furry quaranteam mate and join Hand in Paw virtually for a fun and safe day full of exciting race routes, contests and more.

April 18

Homewood Athletic Foundation Cornapalooza tournament. 1 p.m. Pizzeria GM. A cornhole tournament that raises money and provides resources for student athletes in Homewood. Register at homewoodaf.org/cornapalooza-registration-2021.

April 24

Virtual Walk MS. Walk with your friends and family around your neighborhood or gather your team for a socially distanced stroll through the park. No matter your route, you can tailor Walk MS for you through exciting and new ways to connect and celebrate. Register at nationalmssociety.org.

April 24

Red Shoe Run Rockin’ 5K. 8 a.m. Race begins and ends on 29th Avenue in front of Dave’s Pizza. Benefits the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Alabama. Register at runsignup.com/race/al/homewood/redshoerun2021.

April 30

Homewood Grown. 6:30 p.m. Patriot Park. This is the largest fundraiser each year hosted by Homewood City Schools Foundation. Dinner from Happy Catering Co. will be provided. The keynote speaker will be Alabama Supreme Court Justice Jay Mitchell, who is a Homewood High School alumnus and dad to four current Homewood students. The 2021 Teacher Impact Award winners will also be announced. Purchase tickets at homewoodgrown.instagift.com.