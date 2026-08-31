Homewood events guide: September 2026

WEEKLY TRIVIA NIGHT AT THE EDGE

Where: The Edge, 815–819 Green Springs Highway

When: Wednesdays, 6-8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Details: Put your knowledge to the test during Weekly Trivia Night at The Edge. A live host leads teams through a variety of questions while guests enjoy food and drinks from the businesses throughout the outdoor food hall. The event is held rain or shine under the covered patio, and top teams can win prizes. Gather a group of friends, grab dinner and make a midweek night of it in Homewood.

More Info: theedgehomewood.com

SAMFORD FOOTBALL HOME GAMES

Where: Bobby Bowden Field at Pete Hanna Stadium, Samford University, 800 Lakeshore Drive

When: Sept. 3 vs. Southern Illinois, kickoff TBD; Sept. 26 vs. VMI, kickoff TBD

Cost: Tickets required; see Samford Athletics for pricing

Details: Cheer on the Bulldogs during two September home games at Samford University. Samford opens its home schedule against Southern Illinois before welcoming Southern Conference opponent VMI as the Bulldogs begin a new season under head coach John Grass.

More Info: samfordsports.com

FIRST FRIDAY FINANCIAL EDUCATION WORKSHOP & LUNCH

Where: Homewood Public Library, Large Auditorium, 1721 Oxmoor Road

When: Sept. 4, noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free; registration requested

Details: Build confidence with your finances: Part of a five-session “lunch and learn” series focused on improving money-management skills, the program offers practical financial information in an approachable setting. Adults are invited to enjoy lunch while learning strategies and concepts designed to help them make more informed financial decisions.

More Info: homewoodpubliclibrary.org

THREE ON A STRING AT HOMEWOOD THEATRE

Where: Homewood Theatre, 1831 28th Ave. S.

When: Sept. 11, 6:30 p.m.; Sept. 13, 2:30 p.m.

Cost: Tickets required; see theater website for pricing.

Details: Three on a String returns to Homewood Theatre for two September performances. The longtime Alabama favorite blends music, comedy and storytelling. Fans can expect the group’s familiar mix of musicianship, humor and easygoing stage presence in the intimate setting of Homewood Theatre.

More Info: homewoodtheatre.ludus.com

THE BACKYARD BENEFIT FEATURING TROTLINE

Where: The Edge, 815-819 Green Springs Highway

When: Sept. 11, doors open at 7 p.m.; show begins at 8 p.m.

Cost: Tickets start at $30.

Details: Enjoy a night of country and Southern rock during The Backyard Benefit featuring Trotline at The Edge. Presented in partnership with Christopher Kids, the benefit concert brings live music, community and a good cause together in one of Homewood’s popular gathering spots. Trotline will perform a high-energy mix of country and Southern rock favorites designed for singalongs, dancing and a lively Friday night atmosphere.

More Info: theedgehomewood.com

HOMEWOOD MAKERS & MUSIC MARKET

Where: The Edge, 815–819 Green Springs Highway

When: Sept. 13, 3-7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Details: Spend a Sunday afternoon celebrating local creativity at the Homewood Makers & Music Market. Presented by the Homewood Arts Council, the family-friendly event brings together area artists, makers and musicians for an afternoon of handcrafted goods, live music and community connection. Visitors can browse unique creations, meet local artists and enjoy a relaxed atmosphere that highlights the talent and creativity found throughout Homewood.

More Info: homewoodartscouncil.org

KEN BOYD – “HISTORIC WATERMILLS OF THE SOUTH”

Where: The Alabama Booksmith, 2626 19th Place S.

When: Sept. 15, 4 p.m.

Cost: Signed books cost $44.95.

Details: Meet photographer and author Ken Boyd at the release of “Historic Watermills of the South: Enduring Legacy and Timeless Charm.” Featuring more than 200 color and black-and-white photographs, it explores the historic watermills that once powered grain mills, sawmills and textile operations throughout the South. Boyd will also sign copies of the book.

More Info: alabamabooksmith.com

EXCEPTIONAL FOUNDATION DINNERTAINMENT 2026

Where: The Country Club of Birmingham, 3325 Country Club Road

When: Sept. 17, 6 p.m.

Cost: Registration required

Details: The 13th annual Dinnertainment will be held to benefit the Exceptional Foundation. The event includes an art auction, a silent auction and a dinner theater performance by participants featuring musical and artistic talents. Proceeds from Dinnertainment are a significant source of funding for the Exceptional Foundation’s programs.

More Info: exceptionalfoundation.org

HOMEWOOD LIBRARY

Sept. 8: Oxmoor Page Turners, 6:30–8 p.m., Library Boardroom.

Sept. 10: Basic Computer Skills, 3-4 p.m., Admin Virtual Room, Computer Training Lab.

Sept. 15: Seasonal Stories, 1–2 p.m., Round Auditorium.

Sept. 17: Miniature Painting with September Reed, 6:30–8 p.m., Room 109.

Sept. 20: Rough Draft Creative Writing Workshop, 3–4:30 p.m., Room 102.

Sept. 24: Adult D&D, 6–8 p.m., Room 102.

Sept. 30: Better Than Therapy Book Club, 2–3:30 p.m., Library Boardroom.

For a complete list of September events, visit homewoodpubliclibrary.org.