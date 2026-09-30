Homewood events guide: October 2026

FRIENDS BOOKSTORE $7 BAG SALE

Where: Homewood Public Library, Friends Bookstore, 1721 Oxmoor Road

When: Friday-Saturday, Oct. 16-17, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: $7 per bag

Details: Stock up on books during the Friends Bookstore $7 Bag Sale at Homewood Public Library. Fill a bag with bookstore finds for $7, and check out in Room 116. Shoppers may pay with cash, check or card. The Friends of the Homewood Public Library operate the bookstore to support library services and programs.

Contact: 205-332-6600

More Info: homewoodpubliclibrary.org

PICNIC IN THE PARK

Where: Homewood Central Park, 1632 Oxmoor Road

When: Saturday, Oct. 17, 1-6 p.m.; live music at 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Details: Pack a picnic and head to Homewood Central Park for an evening celebrating Homewood’s 100th anniversary. The centennial celebration will feature live music from Alabama favorites Three on a String, along with family-friendly fun and a chance for neighbors to gather and celebrate a century of community pride. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy an evening in the park marking this special Homewood milestone.

OCTOBER CHAMBER LUNCHEON AND ANNUAL LEGISLATIVE UPDATE

Where: Valley Hotel Homewood, 2727 18th St. S.

When: Tuesday, Oct. 20, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Details: Join the Homewood Chamber of Commerce for its October Chamber Luncheon and Annual Legislative Update. The event offers members of the local business community an opportunity to connect while hearing updates on legislative issues affecting Homewood and the surrounding area. Networking begins at 11:30 a.m., followed by the luncheon program at noon. Registration is required by Thursday, Oct. 15.

Contact: Homewood Chamber of Commerce, 205-871-5631

More Info: business.homewoodchamber.org

HOMEWOOD FALL FESTIVAL & WITCHES RIDE

Where: Homewood Central Park, 1632 Oxmoor Road

When: Sunday, Oct. 25, 2-5 p.m. for the Fall Festival; Witches Ride time to be announced

Cost: Fall Festival is free; Witches Ride registration information TBA

Details: Celebrate the season at Homewood’s annual Fall Festival with an afternoon of family-friendly Halloween fun. The festival will feature inflatable attractions for kids, a costume contest, a DJ and food trucks at Homewood Central Park. The celebration is traditionally followed by the Homewood Witches Ride, when hundreds of costumed riders take to the streets and toss candy to spectators while raising money for cancer research through UAB’s O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center.

More Info: homewoodparks.com

HOMEWOOD MINI-CON 2026

Where: Homewood Public Library, 1721 Oxmoor Road

When: Sunday, Oct. 25, 2:30-5:30 p.m.

Details: Celebrate anime, manga, comics, gaming and fandom culture at Homewood Public Library’s Mini-Con 2026. The annual event invites teens, tweens and families to come together for an afternoon devoted to their favorite fandoms. This year’s convention will again include an Artists’ Alley showcasing work by local students in grades six through 12, giving young artists an opportunity to share their creations with Mini-Con visitors.

Contact: 205-332-6600

More Info: homewoodpubliclibrary.org

CAIN LIVE AND IN WORSHIP TOUR

Where: Wright Center at Samford University, 872 Montague Drive

When: Thursday, Oct. 29, 7 p.m.; doors open at 6 p.m.

Details: Contemporary Christian trio CAIN brings its Live and In Worship Tour to Samford University for an evening of music, encouragement and worship. The Birmingham stop will also feature special guest Patrick Mayberry. The tour is designed around uplifting songs and intentional moments of worship, and attendees at the Birmingham show are encouraged to wear red.

More Info: caintheband.com

MIXTAPE: THE ULTIMATE ’80S TRIBUTE BAND

Where: The Edge, 815-819 Green Springs Highway

When: Friday, Oct. 30, 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Tickets start at $25.

Details: Break out the neon and take a trip back to the ’80s with Mixtape, an energetic tribute band bringing the decade’s biggest rock and pop hits to The Edge. Expect sing-along favorites, shredding guitar solos, throwback costumes and plenty of dance-floor energy during this nostalgic night of live music. The concert is for ages 18 and older.

Contact: hello@theedgehomewood.com

More Info: theedgehomewood.com

MEGAN MONTGOMERY 5K RUN/WALK

Where: Homewood Central Park, 1632 Oxmoor Road

When: Saturday, Oct. 31, 8-11 a.m.; 1-Mile Fun Run begins at 9 a.m.

Cost: $35 for the 5K Run/Walk through Oct. 25; $15 for the 1-Mile Fun Run or Sleep In option. The 5K price increases to $45 after Oct. 25.

Details: Run or walk for a meaningful cause at the Megan Montgomery 5K Run/Walk in Homewood Central Park. The annual event raises funds for awareness and education efforts to prevent domestic violence, with proceeds benefiting the Megan Montgomery Foundation and Turning Point Services. Participants can choose the 5K Run/Walk, a 1-Mile Fun Run or a Sleep In option for those who want to support the cause from home.

More Info: runsignup.com/Race/Info/AL/Birmingham/MeganMontgomery5KRunWalk