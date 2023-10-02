Homewood Events Guide - October 2023

Oct. 12: Business Women of Homewood Meeting. 5 p.m. Wild Things, 2815-B 18th St. S. Learn how to arrange your own floral bouquet through a formal demonstration with the Business Women of Homewood.

Oct. 14: The Jimmie Hale Mission Rescue Run. 7:45 a.m. There are options for runners to sign up for a 10K, a 5K or a 1-mile fun run. The races will begin and end on 29th Avenue South between 18th Street South and 19th Street South. All attendees will be provided with a race T-shirt and swag bag, as well as food, water and sports drinks once they have completed the run. The event will highlight local Homewood restaurants and businesses.

Oct. 16: Small Business Workshop. Noon. Homewood Public Library. Hoping to start or grow your own business? This workshop is a great opportunity to learn more and will equip attendees with tools to overcome obstacles such as poor credit, limited business knowledge or lack of access to business loans. Presented by Paije Frazier, financial wellbeing coach.

Oct. 17: Homewood Chamber of Commerce Luncheon. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Club, 1 Robert S. Smith Dr. The chamber will host its annual healthcare panel. Networking begins at 11:30 a.m. and lunch at noon. The deadline to register is Monday, Oct. 9, and the sign-up link can be found on the Chamber of Commerce website. homewoodchamber.org.

Oct. 19: 2023 Homewood Chamber Golf Classic.

9 a.m. Robert Trent Jones — Oxmoor Valley. This event is the chamber’s largest annual fundraiser; all funds go to provide scholarships for local students, aid in economic development programs and fund efforts to promote the Homewood community as a whole. homewoodchamber.org.

Oct. 21: Homewood First Responders 5K. 8 a.m. Trak Shack, 2839 18th St. S. Supporting local firefighters and law enforcement by raising funds for the Homewood Police Foundation and the Homewood Fire Department. Cost is $30. Register at runsignup.com.

Oct. 26: Multi-Chamber Speed Networking. Junior League of Birmingham, 2212 20th Ave. S. Join the Homewood, Vestavia and Mountain Brook chambers for a speed networking event with other business representatives in the area. homewoodchamber.org.

Oct. 28: Megan Montgomery 5K/Fun Run Homewood Central Park. 8-11 a.m. An opportunity to raise awareness and make a difference in the lives of those affected by domestic violence. Registration $35 for 5K; $15 for fun run and sleep-in. Registration packets can be picked up Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Trak Shak, 2839 18th Ave. S. Register at runsignup.com.

Oct. 29: Homewood Fall Festival and Witches Ride. 2-5 p.m. Homewood Central Park. The event will include rides, games, food trucks and a costume contest. The Witches Ride will take place after the festival, where costumed riders will mount their broomsticks (bicycles) and toss candy on a loop through Homewood.