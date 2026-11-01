Homewood events guide: November 2026

FIFTH ANNUAL LOVE YOUR TREES DAY

Where: Homewood Senior Center

When: Nov. 7, 9-11 a.m.

Cost: Free; registration required.

Details: Celebrate Homewood’s urban forest during the fifth annual Love Your Trees Day, hosted by the Homewood Environmental Commission. Residents can meet local tree experts, learn about native species and proper planting techniques, visit community partners, and enjoy complimentary coffee and treats. Registered Homewood residents can also receive one free native tree per property after completing the event activities. Families are welcome, and children can learn how planting and caring for trees benefits the local ecosystem.

More Info: Search Love Your Trees Day on eventbrite.com

BTC VULCAN RUN

Where: Rosewood Hall

When: Nov. 7; walkers start at 7:30 a.m., 10K at 8 a.m. and 5K at 8:05 a.m.

Cost: $60 for the 10K; $40 for the 5K. Prices increase after Nov. 5.

Details: Lace up for the 52nd running of the BTC Vulcan Run, one of Birmingham’s longstanding road-racing traditions. Hosted by the Birmingham Track Club, the event offers both 10K and 5K distances, with the 10K serving as the 2026 Road Runners Club of America (RRCA) Alabama 10K State Championship. Participants receive a race shirt, and awards will follow the races. Register by Oct. 19 to guarantee a shirt.

More Info: runsignup.com/vulcanrun

VETERANS DAY: A SALUTE TO ALL WHO SERVED

Where: Homewood Public Library

When: Nov. 10, 2-3 p.m.

Details: Join historian, author and speaker Niki Sepsas for a special Veterans Day presentation honoring the men and women who have served in the U.S. armed forces. Sepsas will explore the history and meaning of National Veterans Day while recognizing the service, sacrifice and dedication of generations of American veterans. This educational program offers an opportunity to reflect on the origins of the observance and pay tribute to all who served.

More Info: homewoodpubliclibrary.org

MOVING DAY BIRMINGHAM

Where: Homewood Central Park

When: Nov. 14, 9 a.m. to noon

Cost: Free; registration encouraged.

Details: Join the Parkinson’s Foundation for Moving Day Birmingham, an annual fundraising walk that brings together people living with Parkinson’s disease, care partners, families and supporters. More than a walk, the event celebrates movement while raising awareness and funds for Parkinson’s care, education, outreach and research. Participants can register individually or as a team and help support resources for people living with Parkinson’s and other movement disorders.

More Info: parkinson.org/events/2026/md-birmingham

ART IN THE LOT

Where: Trinity United Methodist Church — Oxmoor Campus

When: Nov. 14, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

Details: Shop local art and handmade goods during Trinity United Methodist Church’s fall Art in the Lot. More than 80 local artists and vendors will showcase work in a variety of mediums, including painting, woodworking, ceramics, jewelry and fiber arts. The outdoor market offers a relaxed way to support local creatives while browsing one-of-a-kind pieces, with food and refreshments available on site.

More Info: trinitybirmingham.com

NOVEMBER MONTHLY BREAKFAST

Where: Brookdale University Park

When: Nov. 17, 8:15-9:30 a.m.; program begins at 8:30 a.m.

Details: Start the morning connecting with members of Homewood’s business community during the Homewood Chamber of Commerce November Monthly Breakfast. Networking and the breakfast buffet open at 8:15 a.m., followed by the program at 8:30 a.m. The monthly gathering offers chamber members and local professionals a chance to build relationships, exchange ideas and stay connected with what’s happening in the Homewood business community. Registration closes Nov. 12.

More Info: business.homewoodchamber.org

THE SUNNY SHOW

Where: The Dance Foundation

When: Nov. 22, 2:30 p.m.; doors open at 2 p.m.

Cost: $30

Details: Enjoy an afternoon of music, comedy and nostalgia during “The Sunny Show,” presented by Cahaba Theatre Group. Starring Sunny Chander with Michael Wilson, the high-energy cabaret blends pop favorites, classic television-inspired comedy and heartfelt storytelling for a feel-good theatrical experience. The performance will also include a special preview from “The Songs: A Cahaba Theatre Christmas,” giving audiences an early taste of the company’s holiday production.

More Info: cahabatheatregroup.org

HOMEWOOD PUBLIC LIBRARY EVENTS

Nov. 2: Homeschool Hour — Canvas Embroidery. 1 p.m. Homewood Public Library. Students in fourth through 12th grades will learn embroidery techniques to create art on canvas. Supplies are provided; registration is required.

Nov. 3: Google Slides. 3 p.m. Homewood Public Library. Learn about creating presentations using Google Slides.

Nov. 4: Pokémon Club. 4 p.m. Homewood Public Library. Kids can gather for a program celebrating Pokémon.

Nov. 5: Excel Online Part 2. 3 p.m. Homewood Public Library. Continue learning how to use Excel Online.

Nov. 6: Coffee Playdate. 9:30 a.m. Homewood Public Library. Caregivers can enjoy coffee or tea and socialize while children 12 and younger enjoy free play at stations around the room.

Nov. 7: Artistic Adventures — Netherlands. 3 p.m. Homewood Public Library. Explore the Netherlands through a creative art program.

For a complete list of November events, visit homewoodpubliclibrary.org.