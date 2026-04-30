Homewood events guide: May 2026

AN EVENING OF MAGIC

Where: Homewood Theatre, 1831 28th Ave. S.

When: Friday, May 1, 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $15-$25, available online

Details: This one-night-only event features five magicians performing an evening of magic. The show includes interactive illusions and sleight-of-hand performances designed for a live audience setting. Attendees can expect a variety of styles and techniques as each performer brings a different approach to the art of magic. Seating is limited, and the intimate venue allows for an up-close view of each performance.

Contact: 205-873-1816, homewoodtheatre.ludus.com

COMMUNITY BOOK FAIR

Where: Rocky Heights Print and Binding, 298 W. Valley Ave.

When: Saturday, May 2, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Details: This family-friendly event will feature more than 100 vendor tables with local authors and independent publishers. Activities will include a Young Author Press launch, workshops, presentations and local cooking demonstrations. Attendees can visit food trucks, browse the marketplace and play in the kids area.

Contact: 205-983-8040, rockyheightsbinding.com/Book-fair-event

THE BELL CENTER DERBY PARTY

Where: B&A Warehouse

When: Saturday, May 2, 4-7 p.m.

Cost: From $50

Details: This inaugural event, hosted by The Bell Center’s Junior Board, will feature live music, a silent auction, signature cocktails, bourbon tasting, Derby-inspired bites and a hat contest while celebrating the Kentucky Derby. Proceeds support The Bell Center’s early intervention programs for children with developmental delays.

Contact: thebellcenter.org/events/derby-party

BSA TROOP 97 PANCAKE BREAKFAST

Where: Trinity United Methodist Church, 1400 Oxmoor Road

When: Saturday, May 9, 7 a.m. to noon

Details: Boy Scout Troop 97 hosts its annual pancake breakfast, garage sale and silent auction. The event is a long-standing tradition featuring all-you-can-eat homemade pancakes made from a troop recipe. Children 5 and younger eat free. Tickets are available through troop members in advance or at the door. The silent auction includes items and experiences from local vendors. The garage sale offers home goods, camping equipment and toys. The event is led by troop members with parents and scouts serving throughout the day in various roles.

JAZZ FEST AT THE EDGE

Where: The Edge, 1830 29th Ave. S.

When: Saturday, May 9, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

Details: This special Mother’s Day weekend event will feature live jazz in a relaxing outdoor setting. Enjoy performances and explore eclectic food and beverage options available for purchase from a range of on-site tenants of The Edge. Shoppers can browse for Mother’s Day gifts at Eighteen South, an elevated casual men’s and women’s clothing boutique offering a curated selection of golf and leisure apparel inspired by golf pro shops.

Contact: theedgehomewood.com/upcoming-events

THE SPEED STAMPEDE

Where: Near The Grocery Brewpub, Reese Street

When: Saturday, May 30, 8 a.m.

Cost: $25-$33

Details: The Speed Stampede is a 2-mile race featuring a certified, professionally timed two-loop course designed for competitive runners. The event is hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Homewood-Mountain Brook and benefits the Maranathan Family Learning Center & Academy for at-risk youth. Participants can compete for prizes in overall and age group categories.

Contact: Email speedstampede@gmail.com with any questions. Register at runsignup.com or fleetfeet.com.

HOMEWOOD LIBRARY

Mondays: Virtual Library Yoga with Jackie Tally, 2-3 p.m.

Wednesdays: Live Yoga with Jackie Tally, 3-4 p.m.

May 1-31: Monthly Spice Club — Mint, available during library hours. Pick up a free take-and-make kit featuring mint with recipes and spice packet.

May 1: First Friday Financial Education Workshop — Budgeting Basics & Simple Savings, 12-1 p.m.

May 7: Sound Baths with Dr. Lindsey Smith, 6-7:30 p.m.

May 7: Read It and Eat Book Club, 6:30-8 p.m.

May 8: American Red Cross Blood Drive, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

May 11: Masters of Memory Part 1, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

May 12: Masterpiece Makers — Flower Wreaths, 6:30-8 p.m.

May 14: Tales From the Writing Life — Mollie Smith Waters, 1-2 p.m.

May 17: Rough Draft — Birmingham Writer’s Club, 3-4:30 p.m.

May 18: Self Defense Using Basic Karate Skills, 10-11 a.m.

May 18: Dixie’s Pet Loss Support Group, 6-7 p.m.

May 18-Aug. 9: Adult Summer Reading: Tales From the Writing Life. Sign up at homewoodpubliclibrary.org/sr

May 19: Retired Physicians Symposium, 10-11 a.m.

May 19: Seasonal Stories, 1-2 p.m.

May 20: Constantinople: Crossroads of East and West, 2-3 p.m.

May 21: Spring Embroidery Class, 6-7:30 p.m.

May 26: Just Me & My Mom — Animal Kingdom, 3-4 p.m.

May 27-June 1: Scholastic Book Fair, hours vary.

May 29: Everyday Communication Workshop, 1-2 p.m.