Homewood events guide: March 2026

KIWANIS CLUB OF HOMEWOOD-MOUNTAIN BROOK PANCAKE BREAKFAST

Where: Homewood Public Library, 1721 Oxmoor Road

When: Saturday, March 14, 7-11 a.m.

Cost: $8; children 5 and under are free. Tickets are available at the door.

Details: The Kiwanis Club of Homewood-Mountain Brook is hosting its annual pancake breakfast fundraiser. The event will include all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage and beverages, as well as activities for kids. Proceeds benefit the Homewood Public Library and other area organizations focused on serving children.

A NIGHT AT THE OSCARS: AN EVENING IN CASABLANCA

Where: The Country Club of Birmingham, 3325 Country Club Road

When: Saturday, March 14, 6-9 p.m.

Cost: From $225 for individual tickets

Register: mitchellsplace.ejoinme.org/2026

Details: Medical Properties Trust presents A Night at the Oscars: An Evening in Casablanca to benefit Mitchell’s Place, which offers services for children with autism and other developmental disabilities. Guests will enjoy dancing and live music from Rock Candy Band, followed by a gourmet plated dinner, a program, a silent auction and a live auction.

CHERRY BLOSSOM FESTIVAL

Where: Birmingham Botanical Gardens, 2612 Lane Park Road, Lawler Gate

When: Saturday, March 21, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Details: Join the Japan-America Society of Alabama and the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens in celebrating the 19th annual Cherry Blossom Festival. This family-friendly event will feature cultural exhibits and activities for all ages. Explore Japanese culture through activities, food, music and martial arts demonstrations. Parking is limited. Carpool or ridesharing is encouraged. A shuttle will be provided from the Mountain Brook Office Park to the Lawler Gate.

JANE AUSTEN REGENCY BALL

Where: Homewood Public Library, 1721 Oxmoor Road, Large Auditorium

When: Saturday, March 21, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Cost: $20 per person. Reservations required.

Register: 205-578-8280 or email jasna.alabama@gmail.com

Details: Featuring English country dances with a caller who will provide instructions throughout the evening. A practice session will be held from 3-4:30 p.m. for those who wish to learn dances in advance, though attendance is not required. Period costumes are encouraged but not required. The event is for adults and teens. Refreshments will be served. Reservations are required and space is limited.

FARM BABIES!

Where: Homewood Public Library, 1721 Oxmoor Road, Library Parking Lot

When: Monday, March 23, 10:30 a.m. to noon

Cost: Free

Details: Children ages 0-12 are invited to kick off spring break with a visit from DART Family Farm, which is based in Bessemer. The library parking lot will be transformed into a hands-on petting zoo featuring friendly farm animals. Kids can meet and interact with rabbits, chickens and goats while learning more about life on the farm. The event is suitable for all ages and offers a fun, educational way to spend the morning outdoors at the library.

HOMEWOOD PARKS AND RECREATION EASTER EGG HUNT

Where: Patriot Park, 710 Oak Grove Road

When: Saturday, March 28, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Cost: Free

Details: The Homewood Easter Egg Hunt is for toddlers and children up to 10 years of age. Participants will hunt for eggs with children in their own age group. Age groups are 0-3 and 6-7 at 10 a.m. and 4-5 and 8-10 at 11 a.m. In addition to the hunt, there will be games, prizes and a visit from the Easter Bunny for photos. Participants are encouraged to bring their own baskets.

HOMEWOOD PUBLIC LIBRARY

Thursdays: Guitar 101 for Adults, 6-7 p.m.

March 1: Plant and Seed Swap, 3-5 p.m.

March 2: Horror Podcast Club: “Old Gods of Appalachia” Season 5, 6-8 p.m.

March 3: Irish Movie Bingo Party, 6:30-8 p.m.

March 4: Niki Sepsas Presents “Three Roads to Glory,” 2-3 p.m.

March 5: Tortilla Making Class with Dulce Rivera, 6:30-8 p.m.

March 5 and 19: Regency Ball Practice Dance Sessions, 6:30-8 p.m.

March 6: Homewood Public Library Professional Series: Integrity When No One Is Watching, 1-2 p.m.

March 8: Puzzle Swap, 3-5 p.m.

March 10: Disney World and Universal Studios on a Budget, 6-7 p.m.

March 10: Masterpiece Makers: Mini Abstract Shamrock Paintings, 6:30-8 p.m.

March 12: Magic Hour Film Club: “Fat City” (1972), 6:30-9 p.m.

March 12: Regency Ball Practice Dance Sessions, 7:15-8 p.m.

March 14: Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast benefiting the Homewood Public Library, 7-11 a.m.

March 16: West Oxmoor Presents: St. Patrick’s Day Bingo, 1:30-2 p.m.

March 16: Outdoor Spring Cleaning Made Easy, 6-7 p.m.

March 17: Canva, 3-4 p.m.

March 18: Live Yoga with Jackie Tally, 3-4 p.m.

March 21: Blackbox Adult Theatre Workshop, noon to 1:30 p.m.

March 25: Better Than Therapy Book Club: “The View From Lake Como,” 2-3:30 p.m.

March 30: Dixie’s Pet Loss Support Group, 6-7 p.m.

For the complete library events calendar, visit homewoodpubliclibrary.org/events.