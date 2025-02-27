Homewood events guide: March 2025

× Expand The 13th Annual Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff was held at Brookwood Village on March 4, 2017. There were 119 competing teams and over $400,000 was raised.

Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off

Where: Brookwood Village

When: March 1, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Contact: 205-870-0776

Web: exceptionalfoundation.instagift.com

Tickets: $15 in advance and $20 on the day of the event and at the gate. Children 12 and younger are free.

Details: The Chili Cook-Off is The Exceptional Foundation’s largest fundraising event of the year. This family-friendly event features live music, a kids zone, beverages and endless chili. Proceeds benefit The Exceptional Foundation’s programs for adults and youth with intellectual disabilities.

Homewood High Show Choir Spring Showcase

Where: Homewood High School Auditorium

When: March 6, 7 p.m.

Web: homewood.k12.al.us/hhs

Details: Homewood High School’s three show choir groups — Network, Nexus and Continuum — will take the stage for their spring concert. Network is a mixed gender group from grades 10-12. Nexus is the school’s all-female group, also grades 10-12. Continuum is another mixed group of only freshmen. Students will perform a number of songs aligning with this year’s movie-based theme. Each senior gets to pick a song from one of their favorite movies, and it’s up to students to choreograph, costume and stage the show.

× Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Mom Angela Leigh enjoys pancakes with Francis (L) and Emory (R) at the 2019 Pancake Day sale hosted by the Homewood-Mountain Brook Kiwanis Club at The Exceptional Foundation in Homewood on March 9, 2019.

Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast

Where: The Exceptional Foundation, 1616 Oxmoor Road

When: March 8, 7 to 11 a.m.

Contact: KCOHMB@alkiwanis.org

Web: eventbrite.com/o/kiwanis-club-of-homewood-mountain-brook-32204173177

Tickets: $8, children 5 and younger free, available online or at the door

Details: The annual Homewood Mountain Brook Kiwanis fundraiser has returned. The event will include a silent auction, door prizes, a kid zone and all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, coffee, and other beverages. Proceeds benefit the Homewood Public Library and other charities in the Birmingham area focused on serving children.

× Expand Photo by Kamp Fender Vendors from in and around the Homewood commmunity gathered to showcase their top dishes at The Taste of Homewood at Rosewood Hall on Thursday, January 31, 2019.

Taste of Homewood

Where: SOHO Square Plaza

When: March 13, 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Web: business.homewoodchamber.org/events

Tickets: Tickets are $30 in advance or $40 the day of. Children 12 and younger are free with the purchase of a ticket.

Details: Enjoy live music and samples from over 25 local restaurants at the 21st Annual Taste of Homewood. Restaurant participants include the SoHo trio, Tina’s Market, Bitty & Beau’s, Shiki Thai and Sushi, Ironwood Kitchen & Cocktails, Frothy Monkey, Slice Pizza & Brew and other Homewood staples. Tickets include unlimited samples of food and beverage, live entertainment and more. The event is presented by The Homewood Star.

Bell Center 5K

Where: The Bell Center

When: March 15, 8 a.m. to noon

Web: runsignup.com/2025bellcenter5k

Tickets: $30-$40, plus $310 in fundraising for those who register as a BellRunner.

Details: The Bell Center is hosting its second annual Bell Center 5K and Children’s Run. The organization works to maximize the potential of Alabama children from birth to age 3 who are at risk for developmental delays, and the event raises funds for early intervention therapy. The race begins at 8 a.m., with the afterparty starting around 9 a.m. The Children’s Run begins around 9:15 a.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Boys Choir About 400 people attended the 2018 Taste of Birmingham event at Haven in Birmingham, Alabama, raising about $80,000 for the Birmingham Boys Choir.

Birmingham Boys Choir Taste of Birmingham

Where: The Club

When: March 18, 6 to 9 p.m.

Contact: 205-767-9219,

jeff@birminghamboyschoir.org

Web: birminghamboyschoir.org/bbctaste

Tickets: $75 (includes a tasting portion of each vendor's signature dish or beverage, and a drink ticket)

Details: Support the Birmingham Boys Choir in their main fundraiser of the year with the 11th annual Taste of Birmingham. Over 20 local, award-winning restaurants will compete for the coveted Iron Skillet Award and four vendor awards in this popular event that brings together the community for an evening of live music and good eats.

× Expand Susan Vineyard - stock.adobe.com

Restoration Academy March Madness Crawfish Boil

Where: The Battery and Champion’s Row, 2821 Central Ave.

When: March 20, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Contact: 205-785-8805

Web: restorationacademy.org/boil

Tickets: $30 in advance, $40 day of. Includes full crawfish boil and all beverages.

Details: This all-day event features all you can eat crawfish, ice-cold beer and plenty of napkins. Plus, the NCAA men’s basketball tournament games will be aired on TVs under the tent in the parking lot of Champions Row. Proceeds benefit the academy, an approved Education Service Provider under Alabama's Choose Act.

× Expand Seventyfour - stock.adobe.com

Jane Austen Regency Ball

Where: Homewood Public Library

When: March 29, 3 to 6 p.m.

Call: 205-332-6600

Web: homewoodpubliclibrary.org/home

Tickets: Tickets are $25 per person. Email jasna.alabama@gmail.com before March 22 to make reservations.

Details: Adults and teens are invited to attend the Jane Austen Society of North America-Alabama Region’s annual ball, featuring English country dances with a "caller,” who will provide instructions. No prior dance experience is necessary, but there will be a practice session from 3 to 4:30 p.m. for those who wish to learn before the event. Period costumes are encouraged, but not required. Refreshments will be served.