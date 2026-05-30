Homewood events guide: June 2026

BLACKOUT POETRY & DESSERT PARTY

Where: Homewood Public Library Large Auditorium

When: Tuesday, June 2, 6:30-8 p.m.

Call: 205-332-6600

Web: homewoodpubliclibrary.org

Cost: Free, registration required

Details: Homewood Public Library hosts an evening of erasure poetry — blacking out words on existing book pages with Sharpies to reveal an original poem hidden within the text — with dessert sampling included. Supplies provided.

HOMEWOOD THEATRE PRESENTS ‘WORKING’

Where: Homewood Theatre, 1831 28th Ave. S.

When: Thursday-Saturday, June 4-6, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, June 7, 2:30 p.m.

Web: homewoodtheatre.ludus.com

Cost: $25

Details: Homewood Theatre closes its season with “Working,” the musical based on Studs Terkel’s interviews with American workers. The production highlights teachers, waitresses, laborers and others through songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Stephen Schwartz and James Taylor, presented as part of the nation’s semiquincentennial celebration.

BLUE SHOE MOVES 5K AND WALK

Where: The Battery Sports Bar, 2821 Central Ave.

When: Saturday, June 6, 8 a.m.; Kids Dash at 7:50 a.m.

Web: mikeslivefoundation.org

Cost: $35

Details: Blue Shoe Moves returns with a 5K and 1-mile walk benefiting prostate cancer research through the Mike Slive Foundation. The event — formerly the I’m With Mike 5K — includes in-person and virtual options, a post-race party, commemorative t-shirts, and awards for top finishers and leading fundraisers. On-site registration begins at 7 a.m.

MIKE ESKRIDGE LEGACY 5K

Where: The Trak Shak, 2839 18th St. S.

When: Saturday, June 6, 6 p.m.; Kids Dash at 5:30 p.m.

Web: runsignup.com/Race/AL/Homewood/MikeEskridgeLegacy5K

Cost: $35; Kids Dash free

Details: The Mike Eskridge Legacy 5K returns with an evening race and post-race festival honoring EW Motion Therapy founding partner Mike Eskridge, with live music, children’s activities and awards for top finishers. Registration includes a bib, t-shirt, and food and drink ticket. Packets are available at The Trak Shak June 5 and before race time June 6.

THE C.A.L.L. DANCE WORKSHOP

Where: The Dance Foundation, 1715 27th Court S.

When: Saturday, June 13, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Web: zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/alabama-the-call-dance-workshop

Cost: $40-$45

Details: Judah School of Worship and Fine Arts presents a one-day seminar featuring classes in hip-hop, tap, Afro-fusion, lyrical, pageantry and mime for beginners and experienced dancers alike. Regular admission is $40. Lunch packages are available for $45.

‘MINI’ MINI CON

Where: Homewood Public Library, 1721 Oxmoor Road

When: Sunday, June 28, 2:30-5:30 p.m.

Call: 205-332-6600

Web: homewoodpubliclibrary.org

Cost: Free

Details: Homewood Public Library hosts a scaled-down version of its fall anime and pop culture convention, featuring cosplay, Japanese snacks, and activities centered on anime, gaming and fandom. A professional cosplayer will discuss building costumes on a budget, and attendees can participate in a “Howl’s Moving Castle”-themed ball. For teens in grades 6-12.

HOMEWOOD LIBRARY

June 1 to Aug. 9: Adult Summer Reading — “Tales From the Writing Life.” Adults can read books, attend programs, and earn entries into weekly and grand prize drawings throughout the summer.

June 1-30: Homewood Community Art Show submissions accepted for July gallery display, Ellenburg Art Gallery.

June 1-30: Monthly Spice Club — cayenne, Adult Services Desk. Pick up a free spice kit with recipes and cooking inspiration.

June 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29: Virtual Library Yoga with Jackie Tally, 2-3 p.m., Zoom. Gentle yoga classes for all fitness levels.

June 2: Blackout Poetry and Dessert Party, 6:30-8 p.m., Large Auditorium. Create poetry from book pages while enjoying dessert.

June 3 and 17: Live Yoga with Jackie Tally, 3-4 p.m., Large Auditorium.

June 4: Read It and Eat Book Club — “This Book Made Me Think of You,” 6:30-8 p.m., Frothy Monkey.

June 8: West Oxmoor Presents — Masters of Memory Part 2, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Regency Village.

June 9: Subtle Energy Mechanics with Sheri Bagwell, 1-2 p.m., Round Auditorium.

June 9: Masterpiece Makers — Sips and Strokes, 6:30-8 p.m., Room 109.

June 12: Building a Culture Worth Belonging to with Fire Chief Brandon Broadhead, 1-2 p.m., Round Auditorium.

June 15: Memoir Monday, 10 a.m. to noon and 2-4 p.m., Room 102.

June 17: An Evening with Homewood Authors, 6:30-8 p.m., Large Auditorium.

June 20: Book Scavenger Hunt, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Adult Department.

June 23: Stars, Stripes and Scoops, 6:30-8 p.m., Large Auditorium and Room 109. Patriotic trivia, games and ice cream celebrating America’s 250th anniversary.

June 29: Dixie’s Pet Loss Support Group, 6-7 p.m., Room 106.