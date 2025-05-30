Homewood events guide: June 2025

Homewood Public Library Summer Reading

Where: Homewood Public Library

When: May 19–Aug. 3

Call: 205-332-6600

Details: Sign up for summer reading online or in the Children's Department. Track reading days with a calendar log and earn free books and prize entries. Logs marked every three days qualify for drawings. Winners will be picked July 1 and Aug. 4. homewoodpubliclibrary.org/events

Dear Jack, Dear Louise

Where: Homewood Theatre

When: May 29–June 8

Call: 205-873-1816

Details: Based on a true story, this romantic wartime drama by Tony Award-winner Ken Ludwig follows the correspondence of Jack, an Army doctor, and Louise, a New York performer, during World War II. Their bond grows through letters — until the war threatens to keep them apart. homewoodtheatre.com

Homewood Community Art Show

Stock photo

Where: Homewood Public Library

When: June 1-30

Call: 205-332-6600

Details: Local artists of any medium: Bring your piece to the library’s Adult/Teen desk during the month of June, and it will be showcased in the Ellenburg Art Gallery during the month of July. Artists and art collectors can join the library on Saturday, July 26, for a reception. All pieces submitted must be PG-13. Fabric arts, 3-D art, paintings and everything else is welcome. Fill out the application form at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.

Vendors at the West Homewood Farmers Market in 2017. The event is held on Tuesday nights in the summer in the parking lot of Shades Valley Community Church.

West Homewood Farmers Market

Where: 160 Oxmoor Road

When: Tuesdays in June and July, plus the first Tuesday in August, 5–8 p.m.

Call: 833-937-8493

Details: The West Homewood Farmers Market is a slice of Americana that returns to Homewood each summer. The market features some of Alabama’s favorite food trucks and the best of local farms along with a variety of local artists, musicians and food vendors. According to their website, some of the over 60 vendors for the June 3 market include Cantina on Wheels, Eugene’s Hot Chicken, Farm 47, Karli’s Sourdough and more. westhomewood.com/about

Zoo Brews

Courtesy of the Birmingham Zoo. The Birminham Zoo will be hosting its Zoo, Brews and Full Moon Barbeque again this June, which raises money for conservation.

Where: Birmingham Zoo

When: June 6, 6–9 p.m.

Call: 205-879-0409

Details: This 21+ event offers beer tastings from regional breweries, food trucks, live music and the Flamingo Cart serving beer and wine on Henley Lawn. The “Penny-A-Pour” system ensures compliance with ABC laws and supports the Animals Fund. birminghamzoo.com/event/zoo-brews

Staff photo Guests dine on the patio at The Battery on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023.

I’m With Mike 5K

Where: The Battery, 2821 Central Ave Suite 101

When: June 7, 8 a.m.

Call: info@mikeslivefoundation.org

Details: The Mike Slive Foundation’s annual 5K fundraiser supports their work to eradicate prostate cancer. Participants can run in person or virtually. Walking one to three hours a week can reduce risk significantly, and vigorous activity may lower prostate cancer mortality. A Kids’ Dash will also be held. mikeslivefoundation.org/im-with-mike-5k

Official Meetings

June 2 and 16: Finance, Planning and Development, Public Safety, Public Works and Special Issues Committees. At City Hall.

June 3: Planning Commission. 6 p.m. at City Hall.

June 5: Board of Zoning Adjustments. 6 p.m. at City Hall.

June 5: Park Board. 6 p.m. at City Hall.

June 9: Beautification Board. Noon at City Hall.

June 9 and 23: City Council. 6 p.m. at City Hall.

June 10: Arts Council. 6 p.m. at City Hall.

June 10: Historic Preservation Commission. 6 p.m. at City Hall.

June 17: Environmental Commission at Homewood Community Center. 6:30 p.m. at City Hall.

Homewood Public Library

Mondays: 2–3 p.m. Virtual Library Yoga with Jackie Tally

Fridays: Art Boot Camp, Room 109. 3:30–5 p.m.

June 11 and 25: Pokemon Go to the Park, Little Library at Homewood Central Park. 9–10 a.m.

June 12 and 26: Teen Theatre Thursday, Large Auditorium. 4–5 p.m.

June 13: Girls Self Defense with Homewood Police, Large Auditorium (registration required). 10–11 a.m.

June 17: Seasonal Stories with Sid Burgess, Round Auditorium. 1–2 p.m.

June 17: Library Board Meeting, Boardroom. 5–6:30 p.m.

June 23: The Ink Splatters, Room 109. 3–5 p.m.

June 24: Explore the Birmingham Museum of Art, Round Auditorium. 1–2:30 p.m.