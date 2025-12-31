Homewood events guide: January 2026

× Expand Submitted Through the Years “THROUGH THE YEARS: A MUSICAL STORY”

“THROUGH THE YEARS: A MUSICAL STORY”

Where: Homewood Theatre, 1831 28th Ave. South

When: Saturday, Jan. 3, 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $25

Contact: homewoodtheatre.ludus.com (for more details or to purchase tickets)

Details: Homewood performers Mason Elizabeth and Lexi return to the stage for a one-night-only cabaret blending music and storytelling. “Through the Years: a Musical Story” traces their friendship from Homewood Middle School to their upcoming NYC performance in the On-Stage Collective Cabaret. Open to all ages. Tickets support their New York journey.

HOMEWOOD SOCCER CLUB WINTER CAMP

Where: West Homewood Athletic Complex, 123 West Oxmoor Road

When: Saturdays — Jan. 11, 18, 25 and Feb. 1, 8, 2-3:15 p.m.

Contact: To register, go to homewoodsoccer.com. To request prorated pricing, email Chris Rogers before Jan. 2. Registration closes Jan. 5 at 12:30 p.m.

Details: HWDSC’s Winter Soccer Camp offers five skill-building sessions for players born in 2011-2019 (15U-7U). Participants will train with the club’s top competitive and academy coaches to prepare for the spring season. Bring water, a ball and shin guards. Full camp is $85 ($110 after Jan. 2). Prorated sessions are available for $25 each with pre-approval.

CHAMBER LUNCHEON AND ANNUAL STATE OF THE CITY

Where: Valley Hotel Homewood, 2727 18th St. S.

When: Tuesday, Jan. 20, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Contact: 205-871-5631

Details: Make plans to attend the Homewood Chamber of Commerce’s January Monthly Membership Luncheon and Annual State of the City Address — a key gathering for local leaders, business owners and engaged members of the community. The event offers insight into city priorities and what’s ahead for the community in 2026. Registration closes Jan. 14.

JAMES B. CONROY BOOK SIGNING

Where: Alabama Booksmith, 2626 19th Place South

When: Wednesday, Jan. 21, 5 p.m.

Contact: 205-870-4242 or visit alabamabooksmith.com

Details: James B. Conroy, award-winning author and respected historian, will visit Alabama Booksmith to sign copies of his latest book, “The Devils Will Get No Rest: FDR, Churchill, and the Plan That Won the War.” This deeply researched title explores the covert strategy that helped turn the tide of World War II. Signed copies are $34 each and can be purchased at the event, picked up later or shipped worldwide.

“SECRET BIRMINGHAM” BOOK TALK WITH CHERITH FLUKER

Where: Homewood Library, Round Auditorium, 1721 Oxmoor Road

When: Friday, Jan. 23, 1-2 p.m.

Details: Local author Cherith Fluker brings stories from her latest book, “Secret Birmingham,” to life in a special event that uncovers the hidden history and quirky landmarks of the Magic City. From the Heaviest Corner on Earth to a sky-high dirigible dock and a tribute to chef Frank Stitt, this talk explores surprising corners of Birmingham’s legacy. Book signing to follow — copies will be available for purchase.

SALAMANDER FESTIVAL

Where: Homewood High School practice gym, 1901 South Lakeshore Drive

When: Saturday, Jan. 31, 1-4:30 p.m

Contact: mmcbrayer@homewood.k12.al.us or visit shadescreek.org

Details: The Friends of Shades Creek present their annual Salamander Festival, celebrating Homewood’s native population of spotted salamanders. This family-friendly event promotes nature conservation and will feature live salamanders, arts and crafts, a balloon artist, live music and more. Local environmental organizations will also be on site with educational activities.

HOMEWOOD PUBLIC LIBRARY EVENTS

Jan. 1-31: Monthly Spice Club — Rosemary. Curious cooks, pick up a free “take and make” kit. Adult Services desk. Adults.

Jan. 2-31: Ellenburg Art Gallery. Oil paintings of Yoshiki Kubagawa. All day. All ages.

Jan. 2: American Red Cross Blood Drive. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Large Auditorium. Register at 1-800-733-2767.

Jan. 6: Not Your Mama’s Book Club — Root Cause Healing with Dr. Stefanie Bodie, ND. 2-3:30 p.m. Library Boardroom. Adults.

Jan. 8: Magic Hour Film Club — “The Set Up” (1949). Rated PG. 6:30-9 p.m. Large Auditorium.

Jan. 11: Rough Draft — Birmingham Writer’s Club. 3-4:30 p.m. Room 102 (lower level). Adults.

Jan. 13: Ayurveda 101: Reset Your Rhythm. 6-7 p.m. Round Auditorium. Adults.

Jan. 13: Masterpiece Makers — DIY Cork Snowman. 6:30-8 p.m. Room 109 (lower level). Adults.

Jan. 15: Miniature Painting with September Reed. 6:30-8 p.m. Room 109 (lower level).

Jan. 18: Craft Swap. Bring bagged and clean items to the Adult Services desk on or before Jan. 18. 3-5 p.m. Round Auditorium. Adults.

Jan. 20: The ABCs of Medicare. Noon to 1 p.m. Room 116 (lower level).

Jan. 20: Seasonal Stories. Classic adult stories read aloud by Jesse Bates. No registration required. Round Auditorium. Adults.

Jan. 22: Pigeons Improv. NYC-trained improvisers bring their talents to Homewood. 7-8 p.m. Large Auditorium. Adults.

Jan. 23: Book Signing with Cherith Fluker, author of “Secret Birmingham.” 1-2 p.m. Round Auditorium.

Jan. 29: Adult DnD. 6-8 p.m. Room 102 (lower level).

*Some of these events require prior registration. Visit homewoodpubliclibrary.org for more information and for the full events calendar.