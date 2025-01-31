Homewood events guide: February 2025

Lil Lambs Consignment Sale

Where: Trinity United Methodist Church, 1400 Oxmoor Road

When: Jan. 30-Feb. 1

Web: trinitybirmingham.com/event/lil-lambs-consignment-sale

Details: Lil Lambs is a consignment sale that provides gently worn clothing, toys and furniture at reasonable prices. Additionally, at the end of the sale all unsold items marked “donate” will be shared with families and organizations in need in the area. The presale is Jan. 30 from 5 to 8 p.m. ($5 cash at the door). The regular sale will take place Jan. 31 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. and Feb. 1 from 8 a.m. to noon, with many items half off on the last day.

Step Sing 2025

Where: Samford University Wright Center, 872 Montague Drive

When: Jan. 30-Feb. 1

Web: samford.edu/events/university/annual/Step-Sing

Tickets: Children age 3 and older require a ticket (under three can sit in parent's lap). Tickets can be found at samford.edu/events/university/annual/Step-Sing

Details: This year marks 75 years of the annual Step Sing tradition. Step Sing began as a sing-along on the steps of Renfroe Hall at the Howard College East Lake Campus in 1951. In 1976, Step Sing moved to its current home in the Samford University Wright Center. Late arrivals will be seated after the first performance.

Dearly Beloved

Where: Homewood Theatre, 1831 28th Ave. S.

When: Jan. 30-Feb. 9

Web: homewoodtheatre.com/

Tickets: Find tickets at ci.ovationtix.com/35375/production/1198660

Details: Hilarity, Texas style. An over-the-top wedding, three feuding sisters and a church full of small town eccentrics. What could possibly go wrong? In this fast-paced comedy, the Futrelle sisters of Fayro, Texas — Frankie, Twink and Honey Raye — are thrown together to pull off a family wedding. Frankie’s oldest twin daughter is marrying the son of the queen of what passes for high society in Fayro and Frankie is desperate to make this wedding an elegant affair, but Fate has other plans.

× Expand Stock Photo

Murder in the Magic City

Where: Homewood Public Library, 1721 Oxmoor Road

When: Feb. 1

Web: mmcmysteryconference.com

Tickets: The cost of the ticket is $40 and may be purchased at

mmcmysteryconference.com

Details: Murder in the Magic City is an annual conference for mystery fans. The event is sponsored by Southern Sisters, Sisters in Crime Birmingham, Sisters in Crime and the Homewood Public Library. Murder in the Magic City features mystery authors from all genres and provides an opportunity for fans to meet and interact with some of their favorite mystery authors. It also allows mystery lovers to get acquainted with new authors.

Cheap Date Night

Where: Homewood Public Library, 1721 Oxmoor Road

When: Feb. 12

Web: homewoodpubliclibrary.org/event/12017426

Details: Looking for a way to celebrate all the love this Valentine's Day on a budget? Come celebrate at the library with your Valentine or gather up your best "Galentines" for a night full of food, fun, and one of your favorite rom-com movies. Drinks and sweet treats are provided and other food options will be offered by food trucks. There will be a rom-com costume contest for fun prizes and a screening of the iconic film “10 Things I Hate About You.”

Blank Slate Annual Dance Concert

Where: The Samford University Wright Center, 872 Montague Drive

When: Feb. 13-16

Web: samford.edu/wrightcenter/events/Blank-Slate

Tickets: Tickets range from $10-$20 and can be bought online

Details: The Samford Dance Company will share the stage with Birmingham’s own Sanspointe Dance Company for their performance of Blank Slate. A program of varied dance styles, Blank Slate will illustrate the people and experiences that add color to our lives. Through the art of dance, Samford and Sanspointe seek to encourage the audience to bask in the richness of their own colorful lives.

Valentine Dinner Theatre

Where: Homewood Public Library, 1721 Oxmoor Road

When: Feb. 14, 7:30 p.m. (buffet starting at 6:30 p.m.)

Web: homewoodpubliclibrary.org/vdt

Tickets: Tickets are $50 and must be purchased in advance online. Visa and MasterCard accepted.

Details: This annual event is catered by Christian Catering. Homewood Theatre to perform “Dearly Beloved” — a joyful comedy about love, marriage, sisterhood and three hundred pounds of good old Texas barbeque will have you laughing all the way down the aisle.

Niki Sepas Goes to the Oscars

Where: Homewood Public Library, 1721 Oxmoor Road

When: Feb. 27

Web: homewoodpubliclibrary.org/event/12040152

Tickets: Register online

Details: The library is inviting all film buffs to join a celebration of the Academy Awards. Since the initial awards banquet in 1929, over 3,000 statuettes have been presented. You’ll hear great stories about the actors, actresses and directors at the pinnacle of their careers; the winners; who should have won; deserving films that did not get nominated; fascinating film facts and an inside look at film history spanning 96 years. Wear your formals and join in the fun.