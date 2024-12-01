Homewood Events Guide - December 2024

Dec. 5-15: Truman Capote’s “A Christmas Memory.” The Homewood Theatre,1831 28th Ave. S., Suite 160 North. The Truman Capote Literary Trust has granted performance rights to perform an original version of this Christmas classic. Taken directly from the Truman Capote short story, this will be a version you have never seen before. For tickets and showtimes each day, visit ci.ovationtix.com/35375/production/1198658.

Dec. 7: Breakfast with Santa. 8 a.m., 10 a.m. and noon. Samford University Rotunda Club. Presented by Samford University and the Homewood Chamber of Commerce, breakfast with Santa will feature a breakfast buffet, arts and crafts and storytime. Adult tickets are $30, children ages 7 to 12 are $10 and children 6 and under are free. Buy tickets online at business.homewoodchamber.org/events.

Dec. 7: Jingle Bell Run. 9 a.m. Patriot Park, 710 Oak Grove Road. Wear your favorite holiday costume and spread good cheer for a great cause: the Arthritis Foundation's Jingle Bell Run. This race will help support research for better treatments, develop tools and resources and provide opportunities to connect with others. Participants can run, walk or jingle their way to the finish line. For help or more information, contact Mary Melton mmelton@arthritis.org. Register online at events.arthritis.org.

Dec. 8: 2024 6th Annual Walk for a Claus. 1-6 p.m. Grocery Brewpub, 2823 Central Avenue. Hosted by the Homewood Santa Claus Society, this event will begin with the "Santas" enjoying Christmas cheer at the Grocery Brewpub, followed by a 2-mile "Santa walk" through Homewood and conclude with the "Santas" resting back at the Grocery Brewpub after delivering their gifts. Participation in this event is for men, ages 21 and older. Participants are required to wear a Santa Claus suit. Golf carts, side-by-sides, ATVs and decorated Christmas floats are allowed. The admission ticket covers food and beverages at the event, along with a Homewood Santa Claus Society gift. The event will conclude with a silent auction of items from various local vendors. A portion of the proceeds is donated to support local charities and their efforts. Register online at eventbrite.com/e/2024-annual-walk-for-a-claus-tickets-1012517716747.

Otey’s Tavern Live Music Lineup:

Dec. 5: Glen Butts & Tom Jambor. 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 6: Matt Devine. 5:30 p.m. 8 Track Country. 9 p.m.

Dec. 12: Frank & Friends. 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 13: Local Honey Trio. 5:30 p.m. Devine & Co. 9 p.m.

Dec. 19: J.D. & The Man. 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 20: Thrine. 9 p.m.

Homewood Public Library

Adults

Dec. 3: Not Your Mama's Book Club — 2025 Astrological Predictions. 2-3 p.m. Library Boardroom. No book reading is required. This is a discussion group. Join as astrologer Mandi Rae Trott brings us her astrological predictions for 2025. Astrology is the ancient science of interpreting what influence the movements of the planets, stars and other heavenly bodies may have on our lives.

Dec. 3: Forever YA Book Club — “Blood and Chocolate” by Annette Curtis Klause. 6-7 p.m. This event is for adults. Room 108, Lower Level. This month's book is “Blood and Chocolate” by Annette Curtis Klause. Place the book on hold at hpl.pub/catalog.

Dec. 6: Jingle All the Way: Stories, Songs and Sing-alongs with Dolores Hydock and Bobby Horton. 6:30-8 p.m. Large Auditorium. Join storyteller Dolores Hydock and musical master Bobby Horton for a blend of holiday stories, Christmas songs and jolly sing-alongs to help jump-start your holiday season. Buy tickets online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org/jatw.

Dec. 7: Adult Crafting With September Reed — Tin Friends. 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This event is for adults. Room 109, Lower Level. Learn to make tin rocks. The library will provide all supplies needed. This class is free, but register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org due to limited seating.

Dec. 19: West Homewood Presents “Niki Sepsas — Christmas: A World of Traditions.” 3-4 p.m. Homewood Senior Center. Have you ever wondered how and when we came to accept a certain spot in Bethlehem as the place where Jesus Christ was born? Join others to learn the answer to this and other Christmas questions as we celebrate the holiday season with a visual presentation by tour guide and freelance writer Niki Sepsas.

Children

Dec. 2: Acting Out! 3:30-4:30 p.m. in the Round Auditorium. For grades K-5. Get ready for a whole lot of fun while children are introduced to various activities, games and other methods to enhance their inner performers.

Dec. 3: A Family Night Event — Mr. B’s Magic Show! 6-7 p.m. Large Auditorium. For all ages. Enjoy a pizza dinner and an entertaining magic show.

Dec. 9: Once Upon a Storytime — Frozen Fun. 10-10:30 a.m. Round Auditorium. For preschool ages. This month’s theme will be Snow Queen/Frozen fairy tales.

Dec. 12: Snow-flix & Chill. 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Round Auditorium. All ages are welcome. Watch popular movies and shows all day. Snacks will be provided, and participants are encouraged to bring a blanket.

Dec. 12: Gingerbread Challenge. 6-7 p.m. Large Auditorium. For grades K-5. The library will provide everything needed to make your delicious creation. To save your spot, register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.

Dec. 21: Squishmallow Party! 10:30-11:15 a.m. Round Auditorium. All ages are welcome. Bring your Squishmallows (or favorite stuffy) for Squishmallow-themed activities, crafts and food.

Teens

Dec. 6: Hot Chocolate Bombs. 4-5:30 p.m. Room 110, Lower Level. For teens in grades 6-12th. Learn to make hot chocolate bombs to take home and enjoy. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.

Dec. 13: Crochet for the Holidays. 2-5 p.m. Large Auditorium. For grades 4-12. Make crocheted goods to donate to a local shelter. All supplies are provided. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.

Dec. 20: Making Clay Ornaments. 2:30-4 p.m. Room 109, Lower Level. For grades 6-12. Come and make clay ornaments for the holidays or decor! All supplies provided. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.