Homewood events guide: August 2026

LET’S GO FISHING!

Where: Homewood Public Library

When: Aug. 3, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Cost: Free

Details: Young anglers can learn the basics of fishing during this hands-on program presented by the Alabama Aquatic Education Program. Children in kindergarten through fifth grade will discover fishing techniques, casting skills and outdoor safety while enjoying an interactive introduction to one of Alabama’s favorite outdoor pastimes.

More info: homewoodpubliclibrary.org

PETTING ZOO! — FARM & EXOTIC

Where: Homewood Public Library

When: Aug. 4, 10:30 a.m. to noon

Cost: Free

Details: Meet eight friendly farm and exotic animals during this family favorite at the Homewood Public Library. Visitors can get up close with an alpaca, llama, miniature Highland cow, goat, rabbit, Polish chicken, bearded dragon and hedgehog while learning about each animal from the team at Redbird Willow Farm.

More info: homewoodpubliclibrary.org

THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST

Where: The Dance Foundation, 1715 27th Court S.

When: Sunday, Aug. 16, 2:30 p.m.

Cost: $25, available online

Details: The Cahaba Theatre Group brings Beth Henley’s beloved Southern comedy “The Miss Firecracker Contest” to The Dance Foundation this August. Set in a small Mississippi town, the story follows Carnelle Scott as she pursues a beauty pageant crown in hopes of reinventing herself and escaping her past. Filled with quirky characters, heartfelt moments and plenty of Southern charm, the production explores themes of self-worth, family and finding acceptance in unexpected places. Audiences can expect an evening of laughter, warmth and memorable performances from this award-winning theatrical favorite.

More info: cahabatheatregroup.org

UKRAINIAN CULTURAL FESTIVAL

Where: Homewood Senior Center, 816 Oak Grove Road

When: Aug. 22, 2-4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Details: Celebrate Ukrainian Independence Day with an afternoon of culture, music and community at the Homewood Senior Center. Guests can enjoy traditional Ukrainian folk music and dance, authentic cuisine, cultural exhibits and opportunities to learn more about Ukraine’s rich history and traditions. The family-friendly event welcomes community members of all ages and offers a meaningful way to celebrate Ukrainian heritage while connecting with neighbors.

More info: Alabama United Hearts for Ukraine on Facebook

THAT PUPPET GUY PRESENTS JACK AND THE BEANSTALK

Where: Homewood Public Library

When: Aug. 22, 9:30 and 11 a.m.

Cost: Free

Details: Experience the classic tale of “Jack and the Beanstalk” in a fun new way as That Puppet Guy brings the beloved story to life through colorful puppetry, humor and audience participation. Perfect for children and families, this lively performance combines imaginative storytelling with engaging characters to create a memorable morning of entertainment at the library.

More info: homewoodpubliclibrary.org

HOMEWOOD LIBRARY

Aug. 6: Dolores Hydock Presents Every Picture Tells a Story: The Storytelling of Norman Rockwell, 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 7: First Friday Financial Education Workshop: Financing Your First Home, noon

Aug. 11: Masterpiece Makers — Rock Painting, 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 18: Navigating the Art of Small Talk, 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 19: Leading From Any Seat with Fire Chief Brandon Broadhead, 1 p.m.

Aug. 27: Dynamic Science with The Science Lady, 4 p.m.

Aug. 27: Annah Conwell, author of the Rom-Com University Series, 6:30 p.m.

For a complete list of August events, visit homewoodpubliclibrary.org.

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS

Aug. 4: Planning Commission. City Hall, 6 p.m.

Aug. 6: Park Board. Homewood Community Center, 5:30 p.m.

Aug. 6: Board of Zoning Adjustments. City Hall, 6 p.m.

Aug. 10: Beautification Board. Homewood Community Center, noon.

Aug. 10: Council Meeting. City Hall, 6 p.m.

Aug. 18: Library Board. Homewood Public Library, 5 p.m.

Aug. 18: Environmental Commission. Homewood Community Center, 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 24: Council Meeting. City Hall, 6 p.m.