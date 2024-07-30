Homewood Events Guide August 2024

× Expand Three on a String.

Aug. 8-10: Three on a String. 6:30 p.m. The Homewood Theatre. Come hear these Homewood favorites entertain with folk music and humor. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at ci.ovationtix.com/35375.

Aug. 17: Just a Call Away 5K. 8 a.m. Patriot Park. Crisis Center, Inc. is proud to present the 10th annual Just A Call Away! This year, participants have three options to join. They can choose the live chip-timed 5K, the fun run or the virtual 5K. Runners and walkers of all ages and abilities are welcome. To register, visit runsignup.com/Race/AL/Homewood/ACallAway5K.

Aug. 24: 16th Annual Tailgate Challenge. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Bell Center for Early Intervention Programs, 1700 29th Ct. S. Join us as teams compete to see who can create the best tailgating experience. Guests can sample foods and drinks while the judges determine the winners. For more information, contact emayfield@thebellcenter.org, or call 205-547-1278.

Aug. 24: Back to School Bash. 4:30-8:30 p.m. Patriot Park. Bring the family to kick off the new school year. There will be rides, food, live entertainment and more. There is no admission charge, but a wristband can be purchased for $10, allowing unlimited access to rides and bounce houses. Visit homewoodparks.com/special-events for more information.

Homewood Public Library

ADULTS

Mondays: Virtual Library Yoga with Jackie Tally. 2-3 p.m. on Zoom.

Aug. 1: West Homewood Presents Niki Sepsas — From “First Fleet” to “First City”: Welcome to Sydney! 3-4 p.m. Homewood Senior Center.

Aug. 1: Read It & Eat Book Club — “The Mango Tree: A Memoir of Fruit, Florida and Felony.” 6:30-8 p.m. Urban Cookhouse.

Aug. 1: Stories of the South — Dolores Hydock Presents “Soldiers in Hoop Skirts.” 6:30-8 p.m. Large Auditorium. Join us for this free Dolores Hydock “Adult Storytime.”

Aug. 2: Niki Sepsas Presents — Pandemics! Altering the Course of History. 2-3 p.m. Round Auditorium.

Aug. 3: Adult Crafting With September Reed — Mermaid Crowns. 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Room 109, Lower Level. Supplies provided. This class is free, but there is limited seating.

Aug. 6: Not Your Mama's Book Club — “The Gift of Anger” with Andrea Mathews. 2-3 p.m. Library Boardroom.

Aug. 7: Introduction to Word 2016 — Part 2. 2:30-4 p.m. Computer Training Lab and Zoom.

Aug. 7: Staff Movie Picks — “Mamma Mia!” 3-6 p.m. Large Auditorium.

Aug 13: Oxmoor Page Turners Book Club — “Remarkably Bright Creatures.” 6:30-8 p.m. Library Boardroom.

Aug. 14: Google Docs. 2:30-4 p.m. Computer Training Lab and Zoom.

Aug. 15: Painting Large with September Reed. 6:30-8 p.m. Room 109, Lower Level.

Aug. 16: Big Ideas Book Club — “Hidden Potential” by Adam Grant. Noon to 1 p.m. Library Boardroom. Lunch is provided.

Aug. 20: The ABCs of Medicare. Noon to 1 p.m. Room 116, Lower Level. Karen Haiflich will answer all your questions about Medicare.

Aug. 20: Seasonal Stories with Sid Burgess. 1-2 p.m. Round Auditorium. Join us as Sid Burgess and Julie Steward present story time for adults.

Aug. 21: iPad. 2:30-4 p.m. Computer Training Lab and Zoom.

Aug. 26: Dixie’s Pet Loss Support Group. 6-7 p.m. Room 106, Lower Level. Participation is free. For reservations, contact Jenni Smith at 205-903-0958.

Aug. 28: Better Than Therapy Book Club — “Lessons in Chemistry.” 2-3:30 p.m. Library Boardroom.

CHILDREN

Aug. 3: Itsy Bitsy Baby. 10:30-11 a.m. Round Auditorium. Lapsit storytime for babies ages birth to 18 months.

Aug. 5: Comic Creators. 4-6 p.m. Room 102, Lower Level. For grades 4-12.

Aug. 7: Pre-K Prep! 10 a.m. to noon. Round Auditorium. Preschool ages. Enjoy a program perfect for preschoolers with various books and hands-on activities.

Aug. 10: Book Babies. 10:30-11 a.m. Round Auditorium. Ages birth to 18 months.

Aug. 13 and 22: Miss Mollie’s Musical Storytime. 9:30-10:15 a.m. Round Auditorium. Preschool Ages.

Aug. 14 and 21: Wind Down Wednesdays! 3:30-5 p.m. Round Auditorium. All ages welcome. Wind down after school with a movie and snacks.

Aug. 17: Dyslexia Screener with Birmingham Literacy and Language Services. 10 a.m. to noon. Room 101. All ages welcome. Children ages 4 and up will be screened using PAST (Phonological Awareness Screening Test) with a single-word reading assessment. Register your child with Judith Capps, MDC, CCC-SLPD at bhmliteracy@gmail.com.

Aug. 26: Mindful Monday. 10-10:30 a.m. Round Auditorium. Preschool ages. Yoga storytime to start off your little ones’ day.

TEENS

Aug. 1 and 15: Teen Theatre Thursdays. 4-5 p.m. Round Auditorium. Grades 6-12. This program teaches the performing arts to teens with assistance from the Red Mountain Theatre.

Aug. 2: Live Action DnD Mystery For Winning House. 4-5:30 p.m. Large Auditorium. Grades 6-12. Pizza and drinks provided. Must present your house badge upon arrival.

Aug. 4 and 18: Teen Dungeons & Dragons. 3-5 p.m. Room 102, Lower Level. Grades 6-12.

Aug. 10: Book Binding. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Room 109, Lower Level. Grades 6-12. All supplies provided.

Aug. 26: The Road To College. 6:30-8 p.m. Large Auditorium. Grades 6-12. Admissions counselors from several local colleges and universities will be present to answer questions.