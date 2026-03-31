Homewood events guide: April 2026

× Expand Submitted Way of the Cross Processional

WAY OF THE CROSS PROCESSIONAL

Where: Homewood Central Park Amphitheater, 1632 Oxmoor Road

When: Friday, April 3, 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

Details: Christian churches across Homewood will gather for the annual Good Friday event. The prayer walk, which began in 1994, will start at the Homewood Central Park amphitheater, following a route along Oxmoor Road. Stops will include All Saints Episcopal Church, Trinity United Methodist Church and Dawson Memorial Baptist Church. The procession will conclude at Edgewood Presbyterian Church.

Expand Submitted Magic Hour Film Club

MAGIC HOUR FILM CLUB — “DINNER IN AMERICA”

Where: Homewood Public Library, Room 201, 1721 Oxmoor Road

When: Thursday, April 9, 6:30-9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Details: The Homewood Public Library will host a screening of the indie film “Dinner in America,” which follows an on-the-lam punk rocker and a young woman obsessed with a local band as they embark on an unexpected journey through the American Midwest. The film blends humor, music and coming-of-age themes while exploring friendship and self-discovery. Register at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.

Expand Submitted Dolores Hydock - Companions, Buddies & BFFs Dolores Hydock - Companions, Buddies & BFFs

DOLORES HYDOCK: COMPANIONS, BUDDIES AND BFFS

Where: Homewood Public Library, Large Auditorium, 1721 Oxmoor Road

When: Friday, April 10, 6:15-8:45 p.m.

Cost: $25

Details: Storyteller Dolores Hydock will present her 20th annual Spring Story Concert at the Homewood Public Library, featuring stories celebrating the friends who make life richer and more interesting. Known for her engaging stage presence, she blends humor, warmth and insight in an evening of memorable stories. The program is sponsored by the Friends of the Homewood Public Library. Register at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.

Expand Submitted Excellence in Education Awards Excellence in Education Awards

EXCELLENCE IN EDUCATION AWARDS

Where: The Valley Hotel, 2727 18th St. S.

When: Tuesday, April 21, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $45 for non-members

Details: The Homewood Chamber of Commerce’s April luncheon will feature the annual Excellence in Education Awards, sponsored by Regions Bank. The program will recognize Homewood City Schools students for outstanding character, scholarship and service. Honorees are nominated by teachers, principals and peers for leadership, academics and community service. Register at homewoodchamber.org.

Expand Submitted Homewood Public Library Block Party

HOMEWOOD LIBRARY FOUNDATION BLOCK PARTY

Where: Homewood Public Library, 1721 Oxmoor Road

When: Saturday, April 25, 4-6:30 p.m.

Cost: $25 ages 21 and older, $10 ages 4 to 20, free ages 3 and younger (with purchase of adult ticket)

Details: The Homewood Library Foundation Block Party will feature music, food and family-friendly activities supporting the Homewood Public Library. Tickets will include food tastings and activities and will be available at the door. The event will be held rain or shine. Learn more at homewoodlibraryfoundation.org.

Expand Submitted 20th Annual Spring Scramble

20TH ANNUAL SPRING SCRAMBLE 5K

Where: Trak Shak Homewood, 2839 18th St. S.

When: Saturday, April 25, 5:30 p.m.; pre-race party 3:30 p.m.

Cost: $35 for 5K, $8 for fun run (ages 8 and younger)

Details: Hosted by the UAB Pediatric Residency Program’s Coat of Arms outreach initiative, proceeds will support programs addressing food insecurity, literacy, education and health promotion. The event will include an in-person 5K, a virtual option, a fun run for kids 8 and younger and a pre-race party. Register at runsignup.com/race_al_birmingham_20thannualspringscramble5k.

HOMEWOOD PUBLIC LIBRARY

April 1-30: Monthly Spice Club: Dill, pick up a free spice kit with recipes and cooking inspiration beginning April 1 at the Adult Services Desk, while supplies last.

April 1, 15: Live Yoga with Jackie Tally, 3-4 p.m., Large Auditorium. Bring a mat if available.

April 2: Read It & Eat Book Club — “The Secret Book Society” by Madeline Martin, 6:30-8 p.m., Real and Rosemary, 1922 29th Ave. S.

April 3: Confidence Under Pressure with Fire Chief Brandon Broadhead, 1-2 p.m., Room 102.

April 6, 13, 20, 27: Virtual Library Yoga with Jackie Tally, 2-3 p.m., Zoom. Free classes open to all fitness levels.

April 7: That’s Lit: A Booklover’s Event, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Large Auditorium, with trivia, games and crafts.

April 8: Ancient Mariners: Native People of the Pacific Islands, 2-3 p.m., Large Auditorium.

April 9: Magic Hour Film Club — “Dinner in America,” 6:30-9 p.m., Room 102.

April 12: Book Signing with Poet Kathleen Finerty, 3-4 p.m., Round Auditorium.

April 14: Masterpiece Makers — Book Page Art, 6:30-8 p.m., Room 109. Supplies provided.

April 16: Painting Large with September Reed, 6:30-8 p.m., Room 109.

April 18: Open Studio Time, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Room 102.

April 19: Rough Draft — Birmingham Writer’s Club, 3-4:30 p.m., Room 102.

April 21: Retired Physicians Symposium, 10-11 a.m., Large Auditorium.

April 25: Homewood Library Foundation Block Party, 4-6:30 p.m., Library Parking Lot.

April 27: Dixie’s Pet Loss Support Group, 6-7 p.m., Room 106.

April 30: Adult DND, 6-8 p.m., Room 109.