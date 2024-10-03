Homewood Events Guide October 2024

× Expand Hoots and Howls at the Birmingham Zoo.

Oct. 5: Jimmie Hale Mission’s 5th Annual Rescue Run. 6:30-9:45 a.m. Downtown Homewood, 1830 29th Ave S. Homewood, AL. This run benefitting the Jimmie Hale mission, will feature 10K, 5K, and 1 Mile Fun Run options. Race attendees will receive a high-quality race t-shirt and swag bag filled with goodies. Post-race food items along with water and sports drinks will be provided. The 10K will be a double loop of the 5K, and is a run-only option beginning at 7:45. There will be a time limit of 1 hour and 45 Minutes (a 17 Minutes/mile pace) to complete the 10K. Walkers are welcome for the 5K and Fun Run. Race fees begin at 25$, and registration can be completed online at https://runsignup.com/Race/Events/AL/Birmingham/JimmieHaleMissionsRescueRun. Visit http://www.jimmiehalemission.com/2024rescuerun for more information.

October 12-13, 19-20, and 27-28: Hoots and Howls. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Birmingham Zoo. Come enjoy a daytime trick-or-treat around the Zoo. Wear your favorite costumes, work your way through the new owl hay maze, then go find the hidden coyote figures around the zoo in the scavenger hunt. Interactive animal shows, spooky science demonstrations, and the costume parade/contest will also be happening. These activities are all included with your zoo admission, and even more available with a wristband purchase for $10. For more details, visit www.BirminghamZoo.com.

Oct. 13: 2nd Annual Homewood Mini-Con. 3-5 p.m. Homewood Public Library, Large and Round Auditoriums. This event is for 4-12th grade students. Come enjoy an anime, manga, comic book, and fandom themed convention at your local library! Come in your cosplay and enter our cosplay contest to win great prizes. Play video games competitively. Pick up some free art in our artists’ alley made by local teens. Buy some comics or merch from our vendor. Enjoy Japanese snacks and sing anime karaoke. This is a free event and no ticket is required. Cosplay contest entries must be in by 3:15 pm. Winners will be chosen by 3:45pm. For more information, visit www.homewoodpubliclibrary.org.

Oct. 19: Homewood First Responders 5K. 8 a.m. Trak Shak, 2839 18th St. S. Homewood, AL. Join in the 5K or Fun Run to raise funds for both the Homewood Police Foundation and the Homewood Fire Department. The race will begin and end in front of the Trak Shak on 18th Street, and wind its way through the streets of Downtown Homewood and the surrounding neighborhoods. Officers and firefighters will be there with police vehicles, fire trucks, and McGruff the Crime Dog. The race fee is $30. For more information, visit https://www.trakshak.com/events/homewood-first-responders-5k-4/.

Oct. 22: Business After Hours at ERA King. 4:30-6:30 p.m. ERA King Real Estate Homewood Office,1701 28th Avenue S. Join happy hour networking with other businesses on the way home from work. Visit https://business.homewoodchamber.org/events for more information.

Oct. 27: Grace House Pumpkin Festival. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. 1632 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, AL. Get ready for a fun-filled day with games, inflatables and delicious fall treats. Children’s tickets are $10. Each ticket comes with a pumpkin, a goody bag, and access to all games and inflatables at the festival. Adult entry is free. For more information, visit https://www.grace-house.org/.

Oct. 28: American Red Cross Blood Drive. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Homewood Public Library, Large Auditorium. If you are healthy and eligible, please come out to donate blood. To Sign up, donors can either call 1-800-733-2767, download the Blood Donor App (Text BloodApp to 90999), or go online to www.redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: HWDLibrary.

Homewood Public Library Events:

Register for events online at www.homewoodpubliclibrary.org.

All Ages

Oct. 17-19: Friends Bookstore Bag Sale. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friends Bookstore. Visit for a $7 bag sale. Bags will be provided. All proceeds from the bag sale benefit the Homewood Public Library.

Oct. 20: Homewood Library Foundation Trunk or Treat. 3-5 p.m. Library Parking Lot. Ghouls, ghosts & goblins are welcome! Trunk-or-Treat is hosted by the Homewood Library Foundation. This is a free, family-friendly event. Local businesses and organizations will have their vehicles decked out for the festivities. Interested in having your organization at Trunk-or-Treat? Please visit www.homewoodlibraryfoundation.org.

Oct. 31: Trick-or-Treat at the Homewood Public Library. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Homewood Public Library. With or without a costume, bring your child to trick-or-treat all day at all the departments in the library.

Adults

Oct. 2: Exploring the Past Through Music. 1-2 p.m. Homewood Senior Center. Music is such a great way to connect people and bring back long lost memories. Gain the chance to spark conversation and reminisce on your previous experiences.

Oct. 18: Mystery Dinner Theatre – “But Why Bump Off Barnaby.” 6:30-9:30 p.m. Large Auditorium. Visit the library for a buffet starting at 6:30 p.m. with the show following at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 for the buffet and show. Tickets must be purchased in advance, and will be available beginning Monday, September 16. Advance reservations required. Tickets may be purchased online at www.homewoodpubliclibrary.org.

Oct. 25: Spirits & Spirits Cocktail Classes. 6:30-8 p.m. Large Auditorium. Tickets are $30.

Children

Wednesdays: Barks and Books. 3:30-4:30 p.m. Round Auditorium. Grades K-5th. Spend an afternoon with our friends from the Greater Birmingham Humane Society reading and playing with friendly pups.

Oct. 7 and 21: Violin 101. 4-5 p.m. Round Auditorium. For grades 3-5th. Join us for a beginning violin class, consisting of 4 classes over a 2-week period. Violins will be provided, or students can bring their own.

Teens

All Month: Spooky Photo Contest. For grades 6-12th. Visit hpl.pub/spookyphotos to be entered into our spooky photo contest. You can edit your photo, paint over it, burn it (safely) and scan it back in, or whatever else you need to do to make it haunt our dreams. Only 2 submissions per entrant. Make it strange but nothing that would cause us to worry about the subject’s well-being. The winner will be announced on November 8th and the photos will be hung up in the Teen Studio throughout October and November.