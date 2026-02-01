Homewood events guide: February 2026

Songs of Sorrow, Songs of Hope

Where: Brock Recital Hall at Samford University, 800 Lakeshore Drive

When: Tuesday, Feb. 3, 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $35

Details: The Alabama Symphony Orchestra Concertmaster and Friends series presents this chamber music program featuring soprano Kathleen Buccleugh, violinist Daniel Szasz, cellist Lauren Peacock and pianist Alina Voicu. The performance will include works by composers such as Lili Boulanger, Ravel, Fauré, Strauss and Casals, with spoken poetry by Alina Stefanescu and Laura Secord woven into the program. For more information, visit alabamasymphony.org/events/songs-of-hope.

The Chicken Fried Fabulous Spa-Dee-Dah Sisterhood

Where: Homewood Theatre, 1831 28th Ave. S.

When: Feb. 5-7 and 12-13, 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 8 and 15, 2:30 p.m.

Cost: $25

Details: Presented by Homewood Theatre, this Southern comedy from the writers of “The Golden Girls” is a sequel to “The Hallelujah Girls.” The show follows a group of spirited women navigating friendship and life’s surprises at their favorite day spa. For more information, call 205-873-1816.

An Evening of Chocolate with Susan Notter

Where: Homewood Public Library, Large Auditorium, 1721 Oxmoor Road

When: Tuesday, Feb. 10, 6:30-8 p.m.

Cost: $20

Details: Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a chocolate-themed event led by world-renowned pastry chef Susan Notter. The program will include a live demonstration on European chocolate techniques, insights into Susan’s creative process and samples of single-origin chocolate. Advance registration and payment are required at homewoodpublic library.org.

Valentine Dinner Theater

Where: Homewood Public Library, Large and Round Auditoriums, 1721 Oxmoor Road

When: Saturday, Feb. 14, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Cost: $50

Details: One of the library’s signature events returns with an evening of food, laughter and live theatre. A catered buffet by Christian Catering will begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by a 7:30 p.m. performance of Homewood Theatre’s Southern comedy “The Chicken-Fried-Fabulous Spa-Dee-Dah Sisterhood.” Advance reservations are required at homewoodpubliclibrary.org/vdt.

Dorothy Jones Art Reception

Where: Homewood City Hall, 2850 19th St. S.

When: Thursday, Feb. 19, 5-7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Details: The Homewood Arts Council will host a reception honoring late local artist Dorothy “Dot” Jones, who would have turned 100 this year. Several of her works, recently gifted to the city by her son David Jones, are on display at City Hall. The event is part of Homewood’s centennial celebration.

F.L.O.W. Prophetic Dance Intensive

Where: The Dance Foundation, 1715 27th Court S.

When: Friday, Feb. 28, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: $25

Details: Presented by the Judah School of Worship and Fine Arts, this prophetic dance workshop explores the use of movement, flags and banners as tools for worship and spiritual expression. Designed for participants ages 15 and up, the intensive includes training in spiritual authority, purpose-driven movement and prophetic activation through dance. Register at jswfa.org.

LIBRARY EVENTS

Feb. 1-28: Ellenburg Art Gallery — Landscapes, Water and Fish

Feb. 1-28: Monthly Spice Club — Cumin

Feb. 2, 9, 16 & 23: Virtual Library Yoga with Jackie Tally, 2-3 p.m., Zoom

Feb. 2: Horror Podcast Club — Old Gods of Appalachia (Season 4), 6-8 p.m., Room 108

Feb. 3, 10, 17 & 24: Adult English Classes, 6-8 p.m., Room 102

Feb. 4 & 18: Live Yoga with Jackie Tally, 3-4 p.m., Large Auditorium

Feb. 5: Read It & Eat Book Club — “My Oxford Year” by Julia Whelan, 6:30-8 p.m., Urban Cookhouse

Feb. 6: Finding Your Next Role with Purpose, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Room 102

Feb. 8 & 15: Rough Draft — Birmingham Writers Club, 3-4:30 p.m., Room 102

Feb. 9: Simple Steps to Heart Healthy Living, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Regency Village

Feb. 10: Masterpiece Makers — Heart Art, 6:30-8 p.m., Room 109

Feb. 12: Magic Hour Film Club — “Requiem for a Heavyweight,” 6:30-9 p.m., Room 102

Feb. 17: The ABCs of Medicare, noon to 1 p.m., Room 116

Feb. 17: Seasonal Stories, story time for adults, 1-1:30 p.m., Round Auditorium

Feb. 18: Niki Sepsas — Female Spies During the American Civil War, 2-3 p.m., Round Auditorium

Feb. 19: Holocaust Education Center — Dr. Lauren Bairnsfather, 6:30-8 p.m., registration required

Feb. 19: Painting Large with September Reed, 6:30-8 p.m., Room 109

Feb. 23: Dixie’s Pet Loss Support Group, 6-7 p.m., Room 106

Feb. 24: Romantasy Book Club — “Quicksilver,” 6:30-7:30 p.m., Boardroom

Feb. 28: Blackbox Adult Theatre Workshop, 12-1:30 p.m., Round Auditorium