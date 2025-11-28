Homewood events guide: December 2025

HOLIDAY MAKE & MINGLE

Where: Corbeau Wine Bar – The Edge, 817 Green Springs Highway

When: Wednesday, Dec. 3, 6:30-9 p.m.

Details: Enjoy a festive night of sipping, styling and sparkle — make beaded necklaces with Firefly Designs and scarf jewelry with JKT Designs. Craft alongside neighbors and new friends in a casual, social setting.

Cost: From $65. Includes welcome glass of bubbles, charcuterie and materials for both jewelry activities.

More info: eventbrite.com/e/holiday-make-mingle-tickets-1964548583698

JINGLE ALL THE WAY STORIES AND MUSIC

Where: Homewood Public Library, Large Auditorium, 1721 Oxmoor Road

When: Friday, Dec. 5, 6:30-9 p.m.

Details: Celebrate the season with this beloved holiday tradition featuring storyteller Dolores Hydock and musician Bobby Horton. Enjoy a festive blend of heartwarming tales, classic carols and lively sing-alongs as this acclaimed duo presents a fresh mix of new material and cherished favorites. Their performance is a treasured part of Homewood’s Christmas season.

Cost: $25 in advance

More info: 205-332-6600 or homewoodpubliclibrary.org

JINGLE BELL RUN

Where: Patriot Park, 710 Oak Grove Road

When: Saturday, Dec. 6, 9 a.m.

Details: The Arthritis Foundation invites the community to join this year’s Jingle Bell Run, the original festive race for charity. Participants in the 5K, 1-mile fun run and wheelchair/frame runner run are encouraged to wear holiday gear and run, walk or stroll with friends, family or coworkers.

Cost: $45-$50. Price increases after Dec. 5.

More info: 205-859-1305 or visit events.arthritis.org/jbrbirmingham

7TH ANNUAL WALK FOR A CLAUS

Where: Grocery Brewpub, 2823 Central Ave.

When: Sun., Dec. 7, 1-6 p.m.

Details: Join a 2-mile holiday walk hosted by the Homewood Santa Claus Society. Participants gather at Grocery Brewpub before making their way through downtown. Open to men 21 and older, the event requires walkers to wear Santa suits as they spread Christmas cheer along the route. Golf carts, side-by-sides, ATVs and decorated Christmas floats are also permitted. A portion of the proceeds is donated to support local charities.

Cost: From $100

More info: eventbrite.com/e/2025-annual-walk-for-a-claus-tickets-1712512634389

OUTREACH HUB CHRISTMAS STORE

Where: Trinity United Methodist Church, West Homewood campus, 914 Oak Grove Road

When: December 10-11 and December 13, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. by appointment

Details: Trinity United Methodist Church is offering parents in need the chance to shop by appointment for free Christmas toys. Community members can donate new, unwrapped gifts and toys at designated TUMC campuses or purchase items through an online Amazon wishlist by Dec. 3. Volunteers are also needed to organize donations, set up the space and provide hospitality.

Cost: Free to families in need

More info: 205-879-1737 or CarrieRCarter@bellsouth.net

KPOP DEMON HUNTERS SINGALONG

Where: Homewood Public Library, 1721 Oxmoor Road

When: Tuesday, Dec. 16, 4-4:45 p.m.

Details: Sing along to your favorite songs from “KPop Demon Hunters,” the 2025 animated musical. Follow Huntrix, a K-pop girl group who secretly battle demons using music and fan power.

Cost: Free

More info: homewoodpubliclibrary.org

HOMEWOOD PUBLIC LIBRARY EVENTS

Dec. 1-31: Ellenburg Art Gallery – Holiday Traditions Around the World. All day. Ellenburg Art Gallery. All ages.

Dec. 1-31: Monthly Spice Club – Nutmeg. All day. Adult Services Desk. Adults.

Dec. 2 and 9: Free Adult English Classes. 6-8 p.m. Room 102. Adults.

Dec. 3 and 17: Live Yoga with Jackie Tally. 3-4 p.m. Large Auditorium. Adults.

Dec. 3, 9, 11 and 16: Story-A-Go-Go! 10-10:30 a.m. Round Auditorium. Ages 5 and younger.

Dec. 7: Holiday Decoration Swap. 3-4:30 p.m. Round Auditorium. All ages.

Dec. 10 and 11: DIY – Clay Jewelry Trays. 4-5 p.m. Room 109. Grades 4-12.

Dec. 10: The Hilarious Ho Ho Holiday Show. 4-4:45 p.m. Large Auditorium. Ages 12 and under.

Dec. 11: Teen Theatre Thursday. 4-5 p.m. Large Auditorium. Grades 6-12.

Dec. 12: Sounds of Christmas with The Encore Strings Birmingham. 11 a.m.-noon. Large Auditorium. All ages.

Dec. 14: Holiday Cookie Decorating Class. 3-4:30 p.m. Large Auditorium. All ages.

Dec. 16: Holiday Movie Time – Home Alone. 3:30-5:30 p.m. Large Auditorium. All ages.

Dec. 20: That’s a Wrap! 10:30-11:30 a.m. Round Auditorium. Grades 3-5.

Dec. 22 and 23: Last Minute Gift Wrapping. 3-5:30 p.m. Large Auditorium. All ages.

* Many of these events require prior registration. Visit homewoodpubliclibrary.org for more information and for the full events calendar.