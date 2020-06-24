Homewood Election Guide 2020

This August, Homewood residents will head to the polls to vote. Here are a few things you need to know before election day.

Current Elected Officials

Peter Wright - undecided

Andy Gwaltney - running for reelection

Britt Thames - running for reelection

Mike Higginbotham - not running

Andrew Wolverton - undecided

Patrick McClusky - running for mayor

Walter Jones - running for reelection

Barry Smith - running for reelection

Alex Wyatt - running for City Council President

Jennifer Andress - running for reelection

John Hardin - running for reelection

Scott McBrayer - running for mayor

Also in the running

Justin Limbaugh running for City Council Ward 2

Beverly Brice LeBoeuf running for City Council Ward 2

Main Issues

“Walkability to the community and everything that entails — exercise, going to restaurants and shops, going to parks. To me, for my overall quality of life, it’s very important.” -- Beth Ann Eidson, Ward 5

“Maintain the look and feel of the current downtown main streets. Construct new development on the outskirts. Focus on Greensprings Highway for new development. No national chains downtown. Do not eliminate micro-businesses by tearing down and rebuilding with higher rent.” -- Carolyn Herr, Ward 4

“Homewood needs smart economic development and city planning. For example, West Homewood’s residential areas are booming, but within Oxmoor, Wildwood, and West Valley business districts there is a great deal of opportunity; older crime-ridden motels, end-of-life retail and commercial space dragging us down. How can the city incentivize large-scale private redevelopment, invest in needed infrastructure, green space, and do so in a smart way, while preserving the charm that makes Homewood unique?” Erik Henninger, Ward 2

“Transparency. Police reports and activities made public. Financial transactions all made public. All council members and city officials disclose relevant business relationships. No undisclosed City Contracts. Open Records.” -- A constituent of Ward 1

Important Dates

July 7: Mayor gives notice of elections. Candidates may begin qualifying.

July 21: Last day to qualify for candidacy. Candidates must file by 5 p.m.

July 26: Last day to establish residency to vote in municipal general election. Last day to display a sample ballot.

Aug 10: Last day to register to vote in the municipal general election.

Aug 20: Last day to apply for a regular absentee ballot.

Aug 24: Last day to apply for an emergency absentee ballot

Aug 25: Election day. Polls open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sept 1: Election results will be counted, and certificates of election will be issued to all candidates who receive a majority. Runoffs will be planned for any seats where no candidate received a majority vote.

Sept 7: Last day for candidates to contest election results.

Oct 6: Runoff election day if runoff is needed.

Nov 2: Newly elected officials take office.

Where

Polling locations:

Ward 1 - Homewood Central Park

Ward 2 - Homewood Senior Center

Ward 3 - Edgewood Elementary School

Ward 4 - Homewood Public Library

Ward 5 - Shades Cahaba Elementary School

Absentee Ballot Box - City Hall