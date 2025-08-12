Homewood Election Forum Coverage: Candidates battle over city's future

× Expand Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. Candidates watch the proceedings during the Homewood Election Forum at Rosewood Hall, including (from left), Greg Cobb, Keith Young, Paul Simmons and Jennifer Andress. In back is candidate Nick Sims.

Forget Thunder On The Mountain. These fireworks were in a nearly packed Rosewood Hall.

Tuesday’s citywide Homewood candidate forum erupted into explosive stances as incumbent city officials defended themselves and their leadership of Homewood from charges of financial irresponsibility and an alleged failure to monitor what was happening on their watch.

Mayoral candidate Jennifer Andress opened the evening by saying that, “Homewood is thriving.” She would ultimately champion herself and her fellow council members of the past term as good stewards of the city’s finances.

Robin Litaker, the other candidate for mayor, said “debt is debt” as labeled the current administration as one that didn’t properly manage taxpayer dollars.

Expand Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. During a calmer moment, Ward 2 incumbent Nick Sims listens to challenger JJ Thomas.

“We have one of the highest – a I should have said this – one of the highest debt ratios in the state of Alabama,” Litaker said. “We're in the top tiers for the state of Alabama for being in debt so I'm not buying what she's selling.”

What Litaker called debt, Andress called investments.

“We have invested in our community,” the current Ward 5, Place 1 council member said. “We have good debt, and we are in a very financially healthy situation. To say anything other than that is not true.”

Litaker said Homewood has unfunded pensions, a situation that, she said, could compromise the city’s financial standing.

“There are cities that have gone belly up for having unfunded pensions and we have a $22 million unfunded pension,” she said. “There's no excuse for that. We've got to get a plan to start paying that down. And don't blame it on the school system, which is what she did.”

Andress said Homewood is in the same financial situation as Vestavia Hills and Trussville.

“We're healthy,” she said, “and our bond debt, our bond ratings, prove that.”

Later, Ward 2 incumbent Nick Sims said that challenger J.J. Thomas laid any missteps of the city at Sims’ feet.

Expand Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. Council candidates Chris Lane (Ward 3) and JJ Thomas (Ward 2) take in the candidate forum.

Thomas said Sims’ experience on the council the past five years has yielded “fraud, undocumented credit card charges (and) audits that found a lack of control and ineffective oversight. The Central Avenue bike lane project had good intentions, horrible execution, a waste of government time and money on projects that were later reversed.”

Thomas also said there have been issues of homelessness and crime, saying the city has a C-plus crime rate over those five years.

Said Sims: “Mr. Thomas blames me for the financial issues here. When I came in, I asked questions, I did the work. He, in turn, has also spent $2,500 of his own money for a mayoral candidate (Andress) who has been on the council the same entire time. I know you're not blaming me for those issues when you're supporting a candidate (who was also on the council).

“I'm not running to be a businessman,” the incumbent said. “I'm running to be a statesman. I'm running to play to your ideals and not on your fears.”

From transparency to development to supporting education, voters heard it all Tuesday night as The Homewood Star hosted the 2025 Homewood Candidate Forum at Rosewood Hall. Moderated by Fox 6’s Jonathan Hardison, the event brought together candidates in every race ahead of the Aug. 26 municipal election for a lively, wide-ranging discussion.

Those taking the stage included:

Mayor: Jennifer Andress, Robin Litaker

Ward 1: Tiffany McIntyre, Paul Simmons II

Ward 2: Nick Sims (incumbent), JJ Thomas

Ward 3: Greg Cobb, Chris Lane, John Manzelli, Keith Young

Ward 4: Winslow Armstead, Kristin Williams

The forum gave residents a side-by-side look at the people who want to lead their city — and the priorities they say matter most.

The forum gave residents a side-by-side look at the people who want to lead their city — and the priorities they say matter most.