× Expand Photo courtesy of the city of Homewood

The City of Homewood has dedicated Christina’s Trail along Shades Creek Trail in memory of Christina Chambers, an avid runner and former WBRC sports reporter who died in December 2025.

Family members, friends, former coworkers and members of Homewood’s running community gathered for the recent dedication near the Homewood soccer fields.

Chambers regularly began her runs from the trailhead parking area, and members of her running group decorated the parking space she frequently used following her death. The city created Christina’s Trail as a more permanent tribute to her connection with the area.

The dedication coincided with the completion of a new pavilion and public restrooms near the soccer fields. The facilities recently passed final inspection and were expected to open to the public shortly afterward.

Chambers had a long history as a competitive runner. As a student at Cullman High School, she won a state championship and earned all-state honors in cross country in 2006. She later competed in cross country and track at UAB as a four-year Division I scholarship athlete.

She continued running after college and completed four of the World Marathon Majors: Boston, London, Chicago and New York.

Homewood Mayor Jennifer Andress participated in the dedication, along with Chambers’ mother, Mary Chambers, her sister, Maria Clark and friends from the local running community. The event occurred around what would have been Chambers’ 39th birthday.

Clark and several of Chambers’ friends also planned to run the New York City Marathon in her memory. The group raised money for a charitable effort supporting families affected by domestic violence.

The new trail dedication gives runners and other visitors to Shades Creek Trail a permanent marker honoring Chambers and her connection to Homewood’s running community.