Homewood COVID-19 drive-through testing site to open Aug. 3

× Expand Photo by Dan Starnes 200313_coronavirus A worker helps test somebody for COVID-19, a novel coronavirus, at Assurance Health in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Friday, March 13.

A drive-through COVID-19 testing site will be located in Homewood beginning August 3 at 8 a.m.

This site is for Homewood residents and will run Mondays-Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon at Waldrop Stadium at 266 Snow Drive.

Officials are urging residents not to come for testing unless they have a scheduled appointment. Call the Homewood-specific phone number 205-95COVID (205-952-6843) beginning July 31 to schedule an appointment. There will be no walk-ups allowed. Once an appointment has been scheduled through the proper channels, these are the steps to follow:

Signage will direct drivers where to go when they approach Waldrop Stadium from West Oxmoor Road. Continue following signage to testing area.

Drivers are to keep their windows rolled up until directed to roll one down.

Please have driver license and insurance card (if you have one) ready to present from inside your car.

You will be instructed to turn air conditioner off just before being tested.

Do not exit the vehicle.

For those whose results are negative, they will be provided with documentation in order for them to be able to return to work, if necessary. Health officials will direct people who test positive on the next steps they need to take.

Health officials are urging residents to arrive on time for their scheduled appointment in order to address the needs of the high demand from those wanting to be tested.

"Thank you to our partners in this service for our Homewood residents: Homewood Parks & Recreation, Homewood Police Department, Jefferson County Department of Health, Ross Bridge Medical Center, Jefferson County EMA, and Labworks, Compass Labs, NovaMedicos and Buffalo Rock," said Homewood City Councilwoman Jennifer Andress. "Thank you also to our Homewood area churches for providing our volunteers and staff with cold drinks and snacks."

Submitted by Jennifer Andress.