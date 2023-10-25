Homewood council says yes and no on sign variances

× 1 of 2 Expand Image courtesy of city of Homewo This is the sign for the front of the Stanton Optical building at 169 State Farm Parkway in Homewood, Alabama. × 2 of 2 Expand Rendering courtesy of city of Ho This is the Stanton Optical sign that was approved for the back of the optometrist office at 169 State Farm Parkway in Homewood, Alabama. Prev Next

Applicants for a sign variance on State Farm Parkway learned at Monday’s Homewood City Council meeting that you can’t always get all of what you want.

Stanton Optical sought variances to permit two wall signs in addition to the city-permitted sign that is on the front of the building at 169 State Farm Parkway, the former FedEx building that faces Wildwood Parkway. The applicant wanted a sign on the side of the building and another on the back to make it identifiable by people approaching from either direction.

But the Homewood City Council wasn’t having it.

“This seems like too many signs to me,” Council President Alex Wyatt said. “I’m not even crazy about the one in the back. I understand the logic … but I certainly don’t see a need for more than that [two signs].”

The council approved one of the two requested variances, permitting the sign that will go on the back of the building, facing State Farm Parkway.

The council earlier heard a request for a variance at 2713 18th Place South, seeking a second sign for each of the businesses in that shopping center, with each being on a group wall sign on the side of the building. The variance asks that each business have a sign beyond its permitted storefront sign.

“The shopping center is kind of L-shaped, and a lot of the businesses are toward the back,” Councilwoman Barry Smith said. “The reason this was brough up was Homewood Gourmet, which is on the very far end of the strip. You can’t really see their sign from their location at the back. This would allow all the businesses, some of which are at the back, to have a bit of presence on the street.”

The council approved the requested variance.

In other action Monday, the City Council: