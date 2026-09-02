Homewood council to review economic incentive deal on Thursday

× Expand Illustration by Sarah Owens

The Homewood City Council is having a special meeting Thursday, Sept. 3, and plans to discuss the potential redevelopment of an existing commercial property in the city and possible economic development arrangements tied to the redevelopment.

The council also is set to discuss proposed evaluation procedures and an evaluation form for the city manager position, presented by Humanb Resources Director Kim Kinder. No formal action is expected at the 4:30 p.m. meeting.

The Homewood Star will have coverage from the meeting later this week.

Also on Thursday, the Homewood Board of Zoning Adjustments will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. in the council chambers, preceded by a 5:30 p.m. work session. Three variance requests are on the agenda:

The board will consider a request for 1409 Ardsley Place from Joe Ellis on behalf of property owner Abe Smith. The request seeks to reduce the required front setback from 34.3 feet to 28.2 feet and the required right-side setback from 8 feet to 4.3 feet, to allow a new upper-level addition to the existing home. The applicant cites the home's non-conforming setback and the curved shape of the street as the basis for the request.

The board will also consider a request for 104 Edgewood Blvd. from Brittany Noe on behalf of property owners Alex and Meredith Husnik. The request seeks to increase allowed impervious lot coverage from 45% to 57.92%, an increase of 12.92 percentage points, to permit renovation and reconstruction of an existing rear covered porch. The property's impervious coverage already stands at 57.76%, an existing legal nonconformity, according to the application.

A third request concerns 109 Edgeview Ave., filed by Samantha Parr on behalf of property owners Joseph and Emily Yates. The request seeks to reduce the required front setback from 38.9 feet to 28.8 feet to allow a new covered front entry and porch as part of a planned second-story addition to the home. According to the applicant's narrative, the addition itself will comply with all setback requirements, and the variance applies only to the covered porch structure.

Both meetings will take place at Homewood City Hall, 2850 19th St. S. The BZA hearing is available for livestream viewing on the city's website, though public comment must be made in person.