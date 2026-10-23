Homewood council to consider Samford housing expansion, The Woods outdoor entertainment

Two of the biggest development proposals in Homewood this year could get final votes Monday when the Homewood City Council takes up Samford University’s South Campus student housing project and development plans for The Woods, a golf-oriented outdoor entertainment venue in West Homewood.

The council has a work session planned at 5 p.m. and an action meeting 6 p.m.

The council held public hearings on both plans Oct. 12 but did not vote.

The Samford housing project covers 600 and 601 University Park Place and 1601 Parkview Lane, in a planned mixed-use district along Lakeshore Drive. The new plan includes two six-story student housing buildings containing 494 beds and a limited amount of student-focused retail space on the main floor.

The Woods is planned for an acre at 504 and 508 Scott St. between Oxmoor Boulevard and Oxmoor Street. It is planned to be centered on an 18-hole putting green but also would include a new 2,783-square-foot building housing a full-service bar and grill, and an outdoor open turf field anchored by a large-screen TV wall for social gatherings and private events.

The Homewood Planning Commission has recommended approval of both plans.

The council also will give a first look at a new ordinance proposed by fire Chief Brandon Broadhead that would restrict where electric vehicle charging stations can be installed. The ordinance would bar new chargers in below-grade parking decks, in enclosed decks beneath or built into occupied buildings, and in open-air decks within 30 feet of an occupied space.

It cites the difficulty of fighting lithium-ion battery fires in enclosed garages. Existing chargers could stay and be replaced in kind, and garages serving four or fewer homes would be exempt. The item has been pending since July.

The council also plans to:

Hear an update from City Manager Cale Smith on the Park at Buckingham apartment complex, where most of the buildings were deemed unfit for habitation

Consider an ordinance that would lift weekday daytime parking restrictions on a stretch of the 2800 block of 18th Street that have been in place since 1995

Consider an agreement with the Alabama Emergency Management Agency for the Homewood Fire Department to join the Alabama Mutual Aid System

Consider a 10-year renewal of Level 3 Telecom’s fiber-optic franchise running through September 2036

Consider whether to declare properties at 1622 26th Ave. S., 1625 26th Ave. S., 1600 Berry Road, 304 Mecca Ave., 316 Carr Ave. and 1616 Barry Ave. as public nuisances due to high grass and/or weeds

Set a Nov. 23 public hearing on property at 832 Green Springs Highway

Set a Nov. 24 bid opening for construction of public works vehicle and maintenance storage buildings

Set a Nov. 30 bid opening for a contract to mow the grass at interchanges

Hear from Congressman Gary Palmer and state Rep. David Faulkner

Recognize October as Dyslexia Awareness Month

See the full agendas for the council work session and action meeting here.