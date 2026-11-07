Homewood council to consider limitations for EV charging stations Monday

× Expand Adobe stock photo Modern electric vehicle charging station in a well-lit underground parking garage with designated spots.

The Homewood City Council on Monday night is scheduled to consider an ordinance to prohibit the installation of electric vehicle charging stations in below-grade parking structures or in enclosed parking structures beneath or structurally integrated with an occupied structure.

The ordinance also would prohibit the installation of electric vehicle charging stations in open-air parking structures where the shortest distance between the exterior housing of any charging unit and the nearest exterior wall of a building designed for human occupancy, other than parking, is less than 30 feet.

The ordinance would not impact any electric vehicle charging stations already in place at the time of the adoption of the ordinance and would not apply to residential properties including personal garages or homes. It also does not prohibit the lawful parking of electric vehicles.

Fire Chief Brandon Broadhead said the ordinance is needed because, simply, putting the charging stations inside or under a building is very dangerous.

Lithium-ion battery thermal events differ materially from conventional vehicle fires because they may involve thermal runaway, rapid heat release, prolonged burning, re-ignition, significant smoke production, the potential release of flammable and toxic gases, and suppression techniques that may require substantially greater time, water and firefighter resources than many conventional vehicle fires, city officials said.

Parking structures located below occupied buildings or structurally integrated with occupied buildings present heightened life-safety concerns because smoke, heat, combustion byproducts, firefighting operations and damage to structural or life-safety systems may directly affect occupants of the associated building and may impede evacuation, emergency access and firefighting operations, officials said.

Also, below-grade parking structures present unique fire protection and life-safety challenges because they typically have limited natural ventilation, restricted points of ingress and egress, constrained firefighter access, reduced opportunities for smoke and heat dissipation, and increased reliance upon mechanical ventilation and active fire protection systems, all of which may complicate emergency response to a lithium-ion battery thermal event, the Fire Department said.

See more about the ordinance here.

In other business Monday, the City Council is scheduled to consider:

Authorizing the city manager to execute an agreement with the Alabama Emergency Management Agency for participation in the Alabama Mutual Aid System

Giving the city engineer authority to make minor striping changes on city streets

Setting a public hearing for Nov. 23 to changes in restrictions to property at 832 Green Springs Highway slated for development as a Dutch Bros. coffee shop. The Planning commission in October voted 6-0 to recommend reducing the landscape buffer from 20 feet to the 10 feet required under the property's current zoning, and it voted 4-2 against recommending full access to and from Raleigh Avenue, which the developer said is necessary for the project to work. Both recommendations are to be considered by the City Council, which has the final say.

Giving approval for a restaurant retail liquor license for Chili’s at 209 State Farm Parkway

Declaring properties at 1600 Berry Road and 139 State Farm Parkway as public nuisances due to excessive plant growth and set public hearings for Nov. 23 regarding declaring public nuisances at 1625 26th Ave. S., 316 Carr Ave. and 1616 Barry Ave. for the same reason

Making several alterations to council procedures, including allowing ordinances to be introduced by title and summarized instead of being read in full, providing for staff presentations before motions, authorizing the presiding officer of the council to make and second motions, and using newly revised Robert’s Rules of Order (the 12th edition)

The council meeting is set for 6 p.m. at Homewood City Hall, and there will be a council work session at 5 p.m. See the complete agendas of both meetings here.