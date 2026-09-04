Homewood council stays mum on potential economic development deal for now

× Expand Screenshot from city of Homewood YouTube video Homewood Mayor Jennifer Andress leads the Homewood City Council meeting at Homewood City Hall in Homewood, Alabama, on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026.

The Homewood City Council on Thursday decided to keep its discussion about a potential economic development agreement for potential redevelopment of undisclosed commercial property in the city as a private discussion.

State law allows city councils to go into a private executive session to discuss negotiations involving matters of trade or commerce in which the city is in competition with private entities or other governmental bodies.

City Manager Cale Smith said that because disclosure of these discussions in public could have a detrimental effect on the competitive position of a party to the negotiations, or on the location, retention, expansion or upgrading of a business in the city, he recommended the council go into executive session and discuss the matter privately.

The name of the business or its location was not disclosed, and no vote was taken regarding the matter. Any formal action taken with regard to economic development incentives or an agreement with a business would require a formal vote of the council during a public meeting, and any such written agreement with details of such incentives would become public at that time.

In other business Thursday, the Homewood City Council received a draft of a procedure for reviewing the city manager’s job performance from Human Resources Director Kim Kinder.

The procedure outlined by Kinder calls for the council to evaluate the city manager’s job performance in a public meeting six months after the person is hired with the potential for a 5% merit raise if his performance is rated at least satisfactory. The council also from that point would evaluate his job performance on an annual basis.

Each council member is to complete an evaluation form, rating the city manager in five categories as “meets expectations,” “needs development” or “not rated.” Any “needs development” rating would require a written explanation.

The council would have 20 minutes to complete the evaluation, and each council member would have three minutes to make any comments they wish to make. The city manager would have three minutes to respond, but the council can grant additional time to anyone as needed.

The council plans to discuss the evaluation procedures further during its work session on Sept. 14.