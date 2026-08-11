Homewood council puts up $25,000 to help Park at Buckingham displaced residents

× Expand Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. Residents move out of The Park at Buckingham apatments in Homewood, Alabama, on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026.

The Homewood City Council on Monday night established seed funding to assist residents who were displaced by the July condemnation of the Park at Buckingham apartments.

The council allotted $25,000 to start the fund aimed at aiding residents after Homewood code enforcement officers posted condemnation notices on most of the apartment buildings. Residents were given 30 days to vacate the affected buildings.

Homewood Fire Department officials said conditions had deteriorated to the point that some units were considered unsafe for human occupancy. Reported problems include water intrusion, warped floors, leaks, mold and other maintenance issues.

“There are a number of residents who need financial support in handling this unplanned move,” Nick Sims said. “That includes moving expenses, first month's rent deposit and so forth. That's where we began discussion about an emergency assistance fund in support of those residents.”

Paul Simmons II said this is a good opportunity for the city to show support.

“This is a situation (in which) the residents there were displaced not by the city but by negligence on the property owners,” Simmons said. “We all know how that (being displaced) can affect a child. But what I have been pleased with is just hearing from the community, their willingness to help. I'm hearing from residents saying, 'How can I help? How can I assist?' This is just a perfect opportunity for us to lend a hand.”

The Hispanic and Immigrant Center of Alabama will administer the assistance fund.

“We're trying to work with the residents at the Park at Buckingham to make sure that they have the resources they need to transition into a situation that will work for their families and children,” HICA CEO Carlos Alemán said. “We appreciate the council ... establishing a seed fund so that we can help support those families.

“When families' place of residence has been condemned, they have to now make sudden decisions,” the former Homewood councilman said. “What we want to make sure is that their kids are OK, the families are OK and that they have the resources they need to make these transitions. I think it's extremely difficult when life takes you by surprise through no fault of your own.”

Beyond the city’s contribution, the public can contribute through the HICA website. Interested donors can use the dropdown menu on the donation page to designate contributions for the Park at Buckingham.

In other action Monday night, the council: