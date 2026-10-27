Homewood council approves new Samford University student housing

× Expand Map courtesy of Samford University This map shows the area where Samford University plans to build two new residence halls on the south side of Lakeshore Drive next to Samford's track and soccer facility.

The Homewood City Council on Monday night gave final approval to Samford University’s plan to build two buildings for student housing on the south side of Lakeshore Drive.

The action allows Samford to potentially begin work on the 494-bed buildings with retail stores in January 2027, in time for use in the fall of 2028.

Colin Coyne, Samford’s vice president for finance and business affairs, previously said Samford’s fall enrollment of 6,522 students is the largest enrollment in the school’s 185-year history.

Expand Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. Colin Coyne, Samford University's vice president for finance and business affairs

“The early levels of interest are actually higher than they were last year, but we'll probably temper our enrollment to be about the same as it was this past year,” Coyne said. “Maybe one or two students more, but we're not looking for significant growth beyond what we already had in the past year.

“The goal is to keep 75% of our undergraduate students living on campus,” he continued. “This (the new student residences) would be for upper class housing, not for freshmen. We'd like to keep them right in the heart of campus for social integration, better academic performance reasons. But this would allow us to go up to probably about 73%, 74% of our expected student body in 2028. Right on that line that we'd like to maintain.”

The council also approved The Woods, a golf-oriented outdoor entertainment venue in West Homewood. Owen Ferguson and three of his four partners were in the council chamber to witness the project clearing this hurdle.

As with the Samford project, construction on The Woods should begin in January 2027.

× Expand Map courtesy of city of Homewood Three Homewood residents are proposing to build an 18-hole putting course at 504 and 508 Scott St., between Oxmoor Boulevard and Oxmoor Street. This is the proposed layout, with surrounding businesses shown.

“Our goal is to have this thing open by next summer and get construction going by January,” Ferguson said. “Early January is the plan right now. We’ve gotta finalize everything, get our permits. If we can get it done into December, that's great. But I think the reality is sometime in January.”

In other action, the council: