Homewood council OKs easement agreement for U.S. 31 pedestrian tunnel project

× Expand Still shot from city of Homewood YouTube video Homewood Mayor Jennifer Andress speaks at the Homewood City Council meeting on Monday, May 18, 2026.

The Homewood City Council on Monday night approved an easement agreement with McConnel, White and Terry Realty to allow for irrigation and landscaping as part of the U.S. 31 pedestrian tunnel project.

The project is part of the ongoing remodeling of the Piggly Wiggly grocery store at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Oxmoor Road. The pedestrian tunnel is frequently used as students cross the highway to and from Shades Cahaba Elementary School.

“Enthusiastically, aye,” Mayor Jennifer Andress said as the resolution received unanimous approval.

The council also agreed to support Jefferson County's application for a grant to improve road safety. “This is the Oxmoor connectors,” the mayor said, “bringing sidewalks in compliance and also connecting along Oxford from (U.S.) 31 to Havenwood (Court).”

The meeting included a request to approve a limited private residential fence encroachment onto city-owned property adjacent to 10 Pamona Ave. That matter failed to carry for lack of a second.

The council also set two public hearings:

June 8 for a request to rezone 2773 and 2777 BM Montgomery St. from their current zoning designation of a C-2 neighborhood shopping district to a C-4 central business district to permit the renovation and reuse of the existing buildings for the development of a health fitness center.

June 22 for a request to vacate a portion of the unnamed alley adjacent to 200 Virginia Drive.

The meeting concluded with proclamations honoring the Homewood High boys track and field team for winning the 2026 Alabama High School Athletic Association Class 6A outdoor state championship. The Patriots captured the team title at the state meet in Gulf Shores with 76.5 points.