Homewood council may vote on new Samford University housing Monday

× Expand Image courtesy of city of Homewo This drawing shows a proposed layout for two six-story buildings for student housing for Samford University on the south side of Lakeshore Drive. The buildings are proposed to house 494 students between Shades Creek and Samford's soccer and track complex.

The Homewood City Council will hold public hearings on Monday, Oct. 12, on two of the city’s larger pending developments: “The Woods,” a proposed golf-oriented outdoor entertainment venue in West Homewood, and Samford University’s proposed South Campus student housing.

The Woods is planned for 504 and 508 Scott St. in the West Homewood zoning district. The Planning Commission has recommended approval of the final development plan, with the condition that the property be resurveyed into a single lot and that a portion of the Scott Street frontage be designated as a public right of way.

The Samford housing project covers 600 and 601 University Park Place and 1601 Parkview Lane, in a planned mixed-use district along Lakeshore Drive. The new plan includes two six-story student housing buildings containing 494 beds and a limited amount of student-focused retail space on the main floor.

The Planning Commission recommended approval of that plan, with the condition that the parcels be combined into one lot. Plans submitted to the city list Lakeshore Development Interests and Landmark Development Services as the developers.

Both items are ordinances, meaning the council could vote following the hearings.

Also on Monday’s City Council agenda:

A proposal to add speed cushions on Hambaugh Avenue between Columbiana Road and Dixon Avenue, and on Dixon Avenue between Broadway Street and Hambaugh Avenue. City Engineer Amy Zari presented the request Sept. 28. Plans call for cushions spaced roughly 380 to 418 feet apart.

A 10-year renewal of Level 3 Telecom of Alabama’s fiber optic franchise, which would run through Sept. 30, 2036. The franchise was first granted in 2000 and last renewed in 2017.

A proposal from Councilman Chris Lane to repeal part of a 1995 ordinance that prohibits parking on a stretch of the 2800 block of 18th Street between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on weekdays. The 15-foot no-parking zone near the alley would remain.

A resolution adopting standardized procedures and an evaluation form for the city manager’s performance reviews, recommended by Human Resources Director Kim Kinder. Under the proposal, council members would fill out the evaluation form during an open meeting, not beforehand.

A zoning amendment adding a definition for “minor vehicle repair,” limited to routine services performed entirely inside an enclosed building. The public hearing was held Sept. 28.

Public hearings on declaring four properties public nuisances for excessive growth (1622 26th Ave. S., 1600 Berry Road, 304 Mecca Ave. and 139 State Farm Parkway), with requests to set hearings for three more.

During the council work session, the council plans to address a request from Fire Chief Brandon Broadhead to limit locations for electric vehicle charging stations, a request to annex 1587 Mt. Gap Drive, a lease agreement with the Chamber of Commerce, an agreement with OpenGov, a facilities use agreement with H&H Eats, and setting a bid date for interchange mowing.

The council has a work session scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, followed by an action meeting at 6 p.m.