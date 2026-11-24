× Expand Map courtesy of city of Homewood Sagemark Development is proposing to put a Dutch Bros coffee shop at the Corner of West Valley Avenue and Raleigh Avenue in Homewood, Alabama.

The Homewood City Council on Monday heard more than an hour of debate over a planned Dutch Bros coffee shop on Green Springs Highway but delayed voting on a development plan until Dec. 7.

Sagemark Development wants to change two conditions the city placed on the lot in 1981. One change would cut the required buffer along the west side of the property from 20 feet to 10 feet. The other change would let drivers turn left or right into and out of the lot onto Raleigh Avenue. The current Raleigh driveway only allows right turns.

The Planning Commission in October voted 6-0 to recommend the smaller buffer, but a motion to recommend full access to Raleigh Avenue failed 4-2. The council has the final say.

Stuart Brock of Sagemark told the council the 986-square-foot shop would have 13 parking spaces — four more than required — and that employees would park on a neighboring property. Brock said limiting the Raleigh driveway to right turns would add traffic in the residential neighborhood.

“Right in, right out is going to force all traffic leaving on Raleigh to go directly into the neighborhood,” Brock said.

Cody Long of AECOM Technical Services, which did the traffic study, said it found little effect on nearby roads during the morning, school and evening peak periods.

× Expand Site plan courtesy of city of Homewood This site plan shows the proposed layout of a Dutch Bros Coffee shop at 832 Green Springs Highway in Homewood, Alabama.

Zoning Administrator Conrad Garrison said he and City Engineer Amy Zari reviewed the developer’s traffic study and found no fault with it. He said a new development without the 1981 conditions would probably have been allowed full access to Raleigh.

West Homewood resident Thomas Swain called the traffic study “essentially worthless and based in fantasy.” He recommended the developer have no access via Raleigh Avenue.

“This is the only solution which doesn’t worsen the already problematic intersection, protect roadway safety and still allows the property to have viable business with right-only entrance and exit onto Green Springs,” Swain said.

Rob Culpepper, another West Homewood resident, said the 1981 driveway restriction should be left in place. “Raleigh Avenue is a neighborhood street, and it should be protected,” he said.

A pair of Hall-Kent Elementary School parents said the intersection is already backed up during school drop-off, adding that the steep Raleigh driveway makes turns dangerous. One said residents of the townhomes at the intersection were not asked for their views. Brock said he did not canvass the townhomes because their only access is from Green Springs Highway.

Councilman Chris Lane said he expects many drivers will instead pull out onto Green Springs and cut across lanes to make a U-turn.

Councilman Winslow Armstead said he doesn’t think he has ever seen that intersection without congestion, and Councilman Paul Simmons II said he didn’t see a positive whether ingress and egress on Raleigh is full access or right-in, right-out.

“I’m looking at the safety of my children,” Simmons said. “And when I say ‘my children’ (I mean) our children for which we’re responsible as public servants here at the city.”

A Sagemark representative suggested changing the timing of the traffic signal at Raleigh and Green Springs to clear more cars from Raleigh. City Manager Cale Smith explained that there is eight times as much traffic on Green Springs as there is on Raleigh.

“You need eight times the amount of [traffic] signal green on Green Springs than you would need on Raleigh,” he said.

EV charger limits adopted

The City Council also voted 4-0 to adopt an ordinance limiting where new electric vehicle charging stations can go. Fire Chief Brandon Broadhead proposed it, citing the difficulty of fighting lithium-ion battery fires in enclosed parking garages.

The ordinance bars issuing permits for new chargers in below-grade parking decks, in enclosed decks beneath or built into occupied buildings, and in open-air decks where a charger would sit less than 30 feet from an occupied building. It applies only to parking structures, and garages serving four or fewer homes are exempt. Chargers already in place can stay and be replaced in kind.

Nuisance cases

The council also declared the former Landry’s restaurant site at 139 State Farm Parkway and a vacant lot at 1625 26th Ave. S. as nuisances due to overgrown vegetation. But, at the recommendation of code enforcement officer Scott Cook, the council told the city not to send crews onto the property to cut the vegetation before Jan. 1. Cook said the owner had made good progress and asked for 30 more days, and the delay gives the owner time to finish through the holidays.

Regarding the vacant lot at 1625 26th Ave. S. Cook said the city had already condemned and torn down a house on the lot and the owner has not paid for that work. He said the city would bill the owner for the cleanup and could place a lien on the property if the bills go unpaid.

Other business

The council also voted 4-0 to assent to Mountain Brook’s proposed annexation of 4.1 acres owned by FPL Brookwood LP near U.S. 280 and Shades Creek Parkway in unincorporated Jefferson County, where the two cities’ police jurisdictions overlap.

City Attorney Keith Jackson said the assent lets Mountain Brook annex the property in one step and has nothing to do with zoning or any development of the land. Mountain Brook’s council must still vote on the annexation.

The council held the first reading of an ordinance that would let the city manager approve routine, budgeted payments without a council vote on each list of bills. The finance department would verify each payment, the city manager and finance director would both sign, with the city clerk as an alternate, and the council would get an itemized list of every payment within 30 days after each month ends. The council plans to vote on it Dec. 7.