Homewood council gives new city manager satisfactory evaluation

× Expand Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. Cale Smith at the Homewood City Council work session on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026.

The Homewood City Council work session Monday night took on the feel of a grade school pop quiz as the mayor and council filled out their evaluations of City Manager Cale Smith.

City Clerk Bo Seagrist was silently hoping they would use all of the allotted 20 minutes.

“I was hoping I could say, ‘Pencils down,’” Segrist said.

Ultimately, Smith passed the test as Segrist declared that the city’s first permanent city manager had received a “majority satisfactory” evaluation from the panel.

“He gets a 5% raise,” Mayor Jennifer Andress said of Smith. “That was built into the contract when we hired him six months ago.”

Smith has been making $208,000 a year, A 5% merit raise will add $10,400 to that, and a 1% cost-of-living adjustment will add $2,080 more, pushing his total salary to $220,480, Andress said.

Going forward, Smith will be evaluated annually on his anniversary date at the end of February.

During the council’s action meeting, the council held public hearings for a pair of development projects — The Woods, a proposed golf-oriented outdoor entertainment venue, and South Campus Student Housing for Samford University.

Several residents endorsed The Woods project, and Colin Coyne, Samford’s vice president for finance and business affairs, spoke about the university’s project.

“We’ve had our fall enrollment (of) 6,522 students, which is the largest enrollment in our 185-year history,” Coyne said. “We believe very strongly that keeping 75% of our students living on campus is helping to generate some of the great academic outcomes that we’re seeing. This will be a great step forward in that regard.”

The council plans to vote on each of those projects at its next meeting on Oct. 26.

The council also set seven public hearings for Oct. 26 on whether to declare seven properties as a public nuisance due to excessive growth of grass or weeds. Those properties are at:

1622 26th Ave. S.

1600 Berry Road

304 Mecca Ave.

139 State Farm Parkway

1625 26th Ave. S.

316 Carr Ave.

1616 Barry Ave.

The council also authorized the city manager to execute a lease agreement that will allow the Homewood Chamber of Commerce to move into City Hall.

“We're excited. They're such great folks,” Andress said of the chamber. “We love them so much, and they do such great things for our business community. Just to have them at City Hall is really just going to be a great asset for us, and I hope it works great for them. They're going to have a nice space, and having them in the buildings is going to be really fun.”

In other business, the council:

Amended the city’s zoning ordinance regarding the definition of “minor vehicle repairs”

Granted right of way agreements for drainage and irrigation improvements at 300 and 302 Edgewood Blvd.

Authorized the city manager to sign an agreement with Opengov, which is software to support the city’s finance and budgeting

Approved a license for Jinsei Sushi to sell liquor at 1830 29th Ave. S., Suite 125

Set a deadline of 4:31 p.m. on Nov. 30 for companies to submit bids to earn a city contract for interchange mowing

Authorized the city manager to sign a facilities use agreement with H&H Eats

Approved the installation of speed cushions on Hambaugh Avenue between Columbiana Road and Dixon Avenue, and on Dixon Avenue between Broadway Street and Hambaugh Avenue

Editor's note: This story was updated at 12:04 a.m. on Oct. 14 to add information about City Manager Cale Smith's salary level before and after the raises.