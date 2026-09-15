Homewood council approves license process for hemp beverage sales

× Expand Adobe stock photo Consumable TCH products in beverage format

The Homewood City Council on Monday night approved a license application approval process for retail food stores that want to apply to the ABC Board for a license to sell beverage consumable hemp products.

By state law, an establishment seeking such a license must have at least 14,000 square feet dedicated to the sale of food products. Councilman Chris Lane noted that designation would be a supermarket or large grocery store.

“I want to get that out so everybody will know we’re not talking about a gas station of filling station,” Lane said.

Mayor Jennifer Andress said the process allows a grocery store to apply for a license through the ABC Board to sell hemp lifestyle beverages.

A hemp beverage is a non-alcoholic drink infused with cannabinoids (such as CBD or Delta-9 THC) extracted from the hemp plant. They are designed to produce a mild buzz or sense of calm without heavy intoxication, but they can be intoxicating.

Andress said surrounding municipalities allow such licensing.

“It’s a process that a business has to go through in order to sell these products,” she said. “Each license would come through us for approval. Then the ABC Board will manage it just like they regulate alcohol.”

In other matters, the council: