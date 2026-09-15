Homewood council approves license process for hemp beverage sales

Adobe stock photo
Consumable TCH products in beverage format
The Homewood City Council on Monday night approved a license application approval process for retail food stores that want to apply to the ABC Board for a license to sell beverage consumable hemp products.
By state law, an establishment seeking such a license must have at least 14,000 square feet dedicated to the sale of food products. Councilman Chris Lane noted that designation would be a supermarket or large grocery store.
“I want to get that out so everybody will know we’re not talking about a gas station of filling station,” Lane said.
Mayor Jennifer Andress said the process allows a grocery store to apply for a license through the ABC Board to sell hemp lifestyle beverages.
A hemp beverage is a non-alcoholic drink infused with cannabinoids (such as CBD or Delta-9 THC) extracted from the hemp plant. They are designed to produce a mild buzz or sense of calm without heavy intoxication, but they can be intoxicating.
Andress said surrounding municipalities allow such licensing.
“It’s a process that a business has to go through in order to sell these products,” she said. “Each license would come through us for approval. Then the ABC Board will manage it just like they regulate alcohol.”
In other matters, the council:
- Rezoned the western portion of 1832 25th Court S., comprising approximately 2,079 square feet, from an I-2 institution district to a neighborhood preservation district to make it consistent with the majority of the lot's current zoning designation
- Declared properties at 1045 Forrest Brook Drive, 608 Shades Creek Parkway and 1580 Berry Road a public nuisance due to excessive weeds and/or grass
- Revised the ordinance that establishes the Beautification Board
- Declared certain vehicles and equipment as surplus
- Authorized the city manager to execute an agreement with Synovus/Pinnacle to support retiree benefits.
- Passed a resolution fixing the demolition cost and assessing a lien on 1625 26th Ave. S.
- Permitted the extension of a retaining wall at 505 Norfolk Lane into the right of way
- Agreed to let a property owner extend a drainage pipe at 1525 Manhattan St.
- Agreed to let a property owner build a retaining wall and steps in the right of way at 2716 16th Place South
- Amended a resolution to extend the eligible retirement period through Nov. 1, 2026.
- Authorized the city manager to sign a contract with Doeren Mayhew to providing non-attest services and auditing for Homewood’s fiscal 2025 budget, changing the company’s name from Denton Moses
- Authorized the city manager to sign a contract with Trane Intelligent Services for remote monitoring of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning at Homewood City Hall
- Authorized the city manager to sign a contract with the Homewood Board of Education for the city to cover 80% of the cost of salaries for school resource officers, totaling $526,903
- Authorized the city manager to sign a contract with Axon Enterprises for tasers
- Accepted a $30,000 grant from Jefferson County Commissioner Mike Bolin’s taxpayer-funded discretionary fund for sidewalk repairs