Homewood council outlines hiring steps for city manager role

× Expand Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. Homewood City Attorney Keith Jackson at the Homewood City Council meeting on Jan. 12, 2026. Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr.

The Homewood City Council Monday night approved a resolution establishing procedures for conducting interviews for city manager.

“Kim Kinder, the HR director, and Sam Gaston will conduct the interviews of applicants who meet the minimum criteria that the city published for the city manager position,” City Attorney Keith Jackson said. “Every counselor has the opportunity to attend, but it's not a public meeting, so they can't talk and deliberate.”

When interviews have concluded, Gaston and Kinder will prepare a list of no fewer than three and no more than five qualified applicants.

“After the interviews,” Jackson said, “the council will vote in a public meeting on what their thoughts are.”

In other action, the council:

Approved budget amendments for fiscal year 2026.

Authorized the mayor to sign the city’s Stormwater Management Plan.

Approved vouchers for the period ending Dec. 23, 2025.

Carried over a request to restrict on-street parking along the eastern side of Linden Avenue from Reese Street to Oxmoor Road.

Prior to the meeting, the mayor presented a couple of proclamations. One established January as Human Trafficking Prevention Month. The second proclamation acknowledged the 100-year anniversary of Lakeshore Foundation, which began in 1925 as the Jefferson Tuberculosis Sanitorium. Lakeshore Foundation is an official Olympic and Paralympic training site and currently home to three Paralympic teams.