Homewood considers change to city government

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. The city of Homewood is studying the pros and cons of possibly bringing in a city manager or administrator to run the city.

Residents of Homewood might have a chance to change their form of government sometime in the next year.

Mayor Patrick McClusky has directed a study of bringing a city manager or administrator to Homewood. The city currently has a mayor/council form of government, which gives the mayor the day-to-day responsibilities of the city while the council serves as the legislative branch of the city. Homewood’s 11-member council is also the largest in the state of Alabama.

The possibility of a city manager or administrator was part of McClusky’s campaign platform. There are several different options for the city to consider:

Council/Manager: This is the form of government in Vestavia Hills, where the mayor votes as part of the council and represents the city for ceremonial purposes, while the city manager carries out day-to-day duties of the city. The City Council is responsible for hiring the city manager.

Mayor/Council/Manager: This is the form of government in Mountain Brook, where the city manager may be dismissed with a two-thirds vote of the council, which can also vote to change the form of government. The manager handles the city’s administrative duties, save for hiring and firing the police and fire chiefs.

City Administrator: This is the form of government in Hoover, where the mayor serves as the chief executive officer and hires a city administrator, who works for the mayor and handles some of the administrative duties of the city.

× What is the role of a City Manager?

The council’s finance committee has assembled an ad hoc study committee to examine the impact of each option, with sub-committees examining each option individually. That committee includes City Council President Alex Wyatt, Ward 2 Councilor Carlos Aleman, Homewood Fire Chief Nick Hill, Homewood Chamber of Commerce Director Meredith Drennen and two residents, Kent Haines and Andrea Snyder.

In April, McClusky advised the City Council to hold public meetings, create the sub-committees and set a full schedule of open work meetings, where neighboring city administrators or managers could come and speak.

In his time looking at how other cities operate, McClusky realized there was a need for Homewood to have a full-time, day-to-day professional.

McClusky is the head of the city, but he said he can’t “keep his finger on the pulse of everything every single day,” as he still works full-time as the senior director of operations for the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama.

McClusky said he wants to see a professional brought in, but he does not have a preference on the style of administration the city chooses.

As part of the possible changes, the city could recommend lowering the number of council members as well, McClusky said, so long as the new number is odd.

In Hoover, Allan Rice serves as the city administrator under Mayor Frank Brocato. Rice runs the daily operation of the city and reports to Brocato, the mayor said.

“I don’t have to focus on what’s going on in each of those departments,” Brocato said.

While all employees ultimately report to Brocato, Rice has authority delegated to him by the mayor. The two are in constant contact, the mayor said. Having someone like Rice is a big benefit to the city, Brocato said.

“It works out great,” Brocato said.

Rice responds to the need of the council and talks to the council president nearly as much as Brocato, the mayor said.

“It’s all about working together as a team,” Brocato said.

Whatever form of government a city chooses won’t matter if they cannot work as a team, Brocato said.

Mountain Brook City Manager Sam Gaston said having an expert run the day-to-day affairs of the city brings “professionalism, efficiency and effectiveness” to a city. It allows for more streamlined services and a more skilled staff as well, Gaston said.

Mountain Brook has had a city manager since its beginnings in 1942. Gaston has served as city manager since 1993.

“I love what I do,” Gaston said.

The over-the-mountain area has a high quality of life, Gaston said, and residents often want to go “to the next level” and make sure what they have is managed professionally.

Compared to other states, Alabama does not have a high number of city managers. Gaston said that is due to a lack of favorable legislation or state advocacy to encourage it, as well as the philosophical makeup of many Alabamians who don’t see the use of a city manager.

“We are making baby steps,” Gaston said. “It would be a good fit for Homewood.”

The only possible drawback is if a city does not hire the right person, Gaston said.

That sentiment is shared by Vestavia Hills Councilor George Pierce, who began his term on the council in 2008 and served during the city’s switch from a mayor/council form of government.

“I think it has made a tremendous amount of difference,” Pierce said. “We’re very fortunate to have Jeff [Downes, the city manager].”

Steve Ammons, currently a Jefferson County commissioner, was also on the council when the change occurred. Ammons said he has previously encouraged Homewood council candidates to consider that style of government.

“Municipal planning is getting very complicated,” Ammons said.

Downes has been in city management for 35 years, including the past nine in Vestavia. In Montgomery, he was the chief non-elected official and reported to the mayor, whereas in Vestavia, he reports to the City Council.

The best analogy he can give, Downes said, is that of a publicly-traded company. The mayor serves as the chair of the “board,” or council, which is involved in the highest level of policy making, while the city manager serves as the CEO executing the vision of that board.

Another positive to having a non-elected professional, Downes said, is the lack of politicization that comes into play in personnel decisions. Appointments are made because of performance, not politics.

Downes said his role is that of a facilitator who accomplishes the will of the council. As an example, in 2016, the council decided they wanted to improve the city’s communications department. Downes hired the current communications director, Cinnamon McCulley, to accomplish that goal.

While there is a lot of power given to a city manager, Downes said the city is ruled by a “collective thought process,” as he has to report back to a five-member council which sets priorities for the city and is accountable to the voters.

McClusky’s suggested timeline calls for studies to be done through the end of this year and a public presentation to come in January 2023, with a possible citywide vote to follow, based on the findings.