Homewood Connected hosts discussion on 'The Anxious Generation' at library

Homewood Connected will present a book study on “The Anxious Generation” on Thursday, Feb. 5, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Round Auditorium at Homewood Public Library.

Led by Kyle Killough of Homewood Connected, the discussion will focus on Jonathan Haidt’s book “The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness.” Participants will explore Haidt’s research on how technology and screen use have changed the way children and teens develop, along with his ideas for creating a freer, more balanced childhood.

Homewood Connected, a Safe & Healthy Homewood Collaborative initiative, is a community of parents and advisors working to equip Homewood families with information and resources to make informed, developmentally appropriate decisions about technology use.

The event will encourage open conversation, shared experiences and practical takeaways for families navigating modern challenges.